22 Best Beauty Street Style Moments From PFW SS25 Day One

Photos by Seleen Saleh for ESSENCE

While NYFW sets the initial tone of fashion month— with London and Milan maintaining the vibe— true beauty and fashion enthusiasts universally agree that Paris takes gold.

The week commenced with a bang, featuring up-and-coming indie brands such as New York’s Vaquera NYC. This highlights a growing trend of brands shifting to Paris to enhance their notoriety and relevance in the fashion world.

While fashion lovers may have had their fill, the ESSENCE Beauty team was eager to explore the streetside glam of Paris. We can confidently say we weren’t disappointed. One key observation: Black Beauty in Paris embraces a “skin first” approach. The Parisian aesthetic focuses primarily on eyes and lips, with other elements falling into place naturally.

Day One of Paris Fashion Week seemed to be dedicated to off-duty models. The beauty street style for the day featured classic Parisian beauty. In other words? Textured, flawless skin, glossy lips and softly highlighted cheeks.

Other notable trends included colorful, fluttery lashes. Meanwhile, braids, fros and bobs-— specifically the blunt and effortless Parisian girl bob— had us doing double takes, too. These elements combined to create a cohesive and distinct look that epitomizes the city’s renowned fashion sense and beauty standards.

