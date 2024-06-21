How To Achieve The Perfect Matte Nail Look

Shutterstock

Summer is here and you’re likely in the mood to get your nails done. And, if you’re trying to budget and want to do your own nails, try a matte nail look.

“Achieving the perfect matte nail look depends on the quality of the matte topcoat you use,” Mazz Hanna, CEO of Nailing Hollywood, tells ESSENCE. “Higher quality topcoats will provide a better, longer-lasting matte finish.”

Additionally, you need to prep the digits regardless of the nail length. “It’s important to properly prep the nail before painting a matte mani as if the nail isn’t buffed to a smooth finish, then ridges in your nail will be really obvious,” Thea Green, Founder of Nails.INC, says. “To keep the look chic, I’d recommend a shorter nail look as longer nails with a matte finish may be too extreme for everyday wear.”

Below, find a step by step guiding to nailing down the matte look.

Make sure the nails are clean

Aaliyah Smith, a celebrity nail expert and founder of NailBiz, Green and Hanna recommend cleaning nails to create a smooth surface to enhance the longevity of the manicure. “Remove any old polish, trim and file your nails to your desired shape, then gently push back and/or trim your cuticles,” Hanna says. “Clean your nail plate with a nail prep solution or isopropyl alcohol using a lint-free wipe to ensure your nails are free of any oils or debris before polishing.” Then, make sure to file your nails for your desired shape and length.

Apply a base coat

Smith recommends using a LED lamp when you apply a clear base coat. “After the application, cure the base coat under an LED lamp for around 60 seconds,” Smith says. “This step is crucial for protecting the natural nail and providing a foundation for the color.”

Apply the matte nail polish

Once the cure is set, it’s time to apply the color in thin, even layers. Hanna recommends making sure to cure each layer under the LED lamp and repeat as desired. After applying and letting the base coat dry, apply two or three thin coats of the matte nail polish. Hanna also notes to make sure each coat dries to prevent smudging if you’re using regular or gel polish. If anything, cure each coat with a gel lamp.

How to maintain the matte look

Being consistent with your matte nails will go a long way. “You can reapply the top coat if you notice it wearing off after a few days,” Hanna says. “When using oils and lotions, wipe the surface of your nail clean afterwards with water, or isopropyl alcohol if you have gel polish on, to prevent the matte finish from wearing off or becoming oily.”

Are matte nails the summer trend?

Apparently, yes. According to Smith, Green and Hanna, matte nails are here for the season. “Matte nails are always in style when you’re wanting to mix up your nail look from the classic gloss finish,” Green says. “A matte effect definitely gives a trendy edge to your mani and looks great in summer bright shades. Equally a matte mani in richer deeper shades will look great when fall approaches.”