Pat McGrath Releases Two New Collections That Are Truly Divine

The Dame of Beauty and Makeup, Pat McGrath, has just released two stunning collections to add to your summertime beauty routine. We’re sure that this collection will be the talk of the beauty community!

The Divine Blush Duos are limited editions for dreamily draped, brilliant color depth. You can achieve the red carpet celebrity look with strong color combinations in featherlight, long-lasting demi-matte, and satin finishes. Some of our favorite colors are Night Bloom, Divine Rose II, and Paradise Glow.

PARADISE GLOW

DIVINE ROSE

COSMIC CORAL

McGrath recommends adding her iconically brilliant highlighter to take your glow to the next level.

“These ultra-fine powder pigments deliver a sensuously soft, brilliantly blendable application,” says McGrath via press release. “Each pairing builds effortlessly from sheer to subversive, bare to bold to beyond, ensuring a wondrous wash of customizable color tailored to every skin tone and type.”

The second collection, Skin Fetish: Divine Glow Highlighter, is guaranteed to make your skin glow. With pure radiance, you can turn on your complexion while giving it the glimmer it deserves.

Skin-loving plant oils and multi-toned micro-pearls blend in this high-polish powder highlighter. The smooth, ultra-reflective gloss and silky feel of molten luminosity merge perfectly into the skin. Whatever it comes into contact with has a golden, glass-like luster and a solar-flare gleam.

“This high-intensity highlighter is the perfect texture to sculpt with the light on my seven favorite go-to highlight points-inner corner of the eyes, bridge,” says McGrath. “Place on the nose, cupid’s bow, the center of the chin, tops of cheekbones, the center of the eyelids, and the brow bone.”

The highlight colors Golden Moonlight, Venus Nectar, and Bronze Mirage, are the top choices on our list.

GOLDEN MOONLIGHT

BRONZE MIRAGE

VENUS NECTAR

Mark your calendars beauty enthusiasts because the Divine Blush Duos ($48) and Skin Fetish will be available for sale on June 10th at PatMcGrath.com