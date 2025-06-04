Pat McGrath’s Latest Launch Will Elevate Your Summer Lip Combo

Courtesy of Pat McGrath Labs.

The most influential makeup artist in the world, Pat McGrath, has long had beauty’s biggest secrets up her sleeve. Earlier this year, she launched her most viral makeup product to date: the Glass 001 Artistry Mask. Then, last month, she followed up on her porcelain skin trend with a more wearable version, the Legendary Glow Setting Spray.

Out today, her latest makeup product is perfect for the lip combo eaters: the Legendary Longwear Lip Liner. “You won’t be able to take it off,” McGrath says at the launch event in New York. With summer, and the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture, coming up in the beauty queue, the fade-proof, waterproof, and transfer-resistant liners couldn’t have launched at a better time.

From the soft contours of “01: Divine Nude” and deep mauves of “08: Lady Stardust” to the more vibrant shades of vivid magenta in “20: 1980” and azure blue in “21: Jean Genie”, the 21-shade collection doesn’t start where it ends. But, the through line between both the neutral and bold shades are the longwear formula.

The secret to an 8-hour lip combo? PermaLock Technology. After a small leeway to define, smudge, and diffuse the liner, you’re left lip-locked for the rest of the night (but, only if you choose.) “Put your colors together, blend them beautifully, and if you want to go a little easier on the lip, gloss the center,” McGrath says, which will make the wear time shorter. However, “if you’re going for 19 hours, you put that LiquiLUST™ you put that pencil on or two pencils on,” and your lip will last through every kiss, sip, and lick summer has waiting for you.

For definition, McGrath’s pro tip is to line just outside your lips with a nude (like 12: Contour) for more volume then diffusing with a brush. And, while a color-centric look means using your liner like a lipstick, blending more shades for an ombré effect, a newly sharpened liner is best for a sculpted look, filling in the sides of the lips for more fullness at the center, giving you the ultimate pout for the season ahead.

The Legendary Longwear Lip Liner is available now at Bergdorf Goodman and sephora.com, and patmcgrathlabs.com on June 13.