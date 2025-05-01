Pat McGrath Reveals Her 30-Year-Old Makeup Secret In New Launch

Courtesy of Pat McGrath Labs

Makeup legend Pat McGrath has been hiding a secret for over 30 years. “Back in the day, my mother would always do heavy makeup and she’d say ‘then you go take a bath to create a lived in look,” McGrath reveals at her exclusive launch event in New York today. This dewy hack is also the inspiration behind McGrath’s latest product launch, the Skin Fetish: Glass 001 Legendary Glow Setting Spray. “This is basically that bath moment in your handbag.”

Before being packaged for our consumption, “there was always a secret,” she says of when she would rely on her mysterious DIY potion instead of the “oily and horrific” formulas on the market in the ‘90s. Her own concoction had accented legendary looks throughout the decade. Think: Amber Valletta’s silver tears to industry-leading black-colored eyes.

The new setting spray is the latest secret the makeup maven revealed after presenting one of the most iconic beauty moments in history, porcelain skin at last year’s Maison Margiela couture show. She was then begged to reveal her mask distillation process, which soon became a product of its own. Now, the second product to join in her Glass line offers a more wearable, every day finish than the editorial genius of the viral Skin Fetish: Glass 001 Artistry Mask.

This formula deepens the marriage between makeup and skincare. Infused with aloe leaf, cucumber, and black tulip extract, the setting spray is designed with lacquered, color-locking ingredients, turning the couture glass skin dream of her artistry mask into a more tangible reality.

While the mask requires complete drying (often by hairdryer) between multiple layers and shatters after you crack an emotion, the setting spray goes from dewy to glass in less than 2 minutes. The result is a smooth, lacquered film over the skin which can last up to 16 hours. “It’s so great to be able to create this and share this with you because it always was a secret for 30 years plus, and we never told you.”

Up next, we can only imagine how many tricks, tips, and secrets the royal artist has up her sleeve. But one thing’s for sure: beauty’s biggest architect has done it again.