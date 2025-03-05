Pat McGrath Becomes Creative Director Of Louis Vuitton’s First Makeup Line

Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

For Pat McGrath, creating award-winning products and the most viral beauty look of all time just wasn’t enough. Today, less than a week before Louis Vuitton’s fall/winter 2025 show, the legendary Pat McGrath has been appointed as the Creative Director of the highly anticipated makeup line, La Beauté Louis Vuitton.

PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 05: A model walks the runway during the Vuitton Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 fashion show as part of the Paris Fashion Week on March 5, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

“Working backstage for over 20 years at Louis Vuitton fashion shows, I am thrilled to now play such a key role in the launch of La Beauté Louis Vuitton, which is the result of extraordinary craftsmanship, creativity and innovation,” McGrath said in the official press release. The beauty universe is about so much more than just product, and what we are creating here will unlock a new level in luxury beauty.”

Known as the most influential makeup artist in the world, the house’s first ever creative director of cosmetics has been working on the line’s product development for the past four years—all while clocking in at a number of shows (15 this season, to be exact) and heading her eponymous makeup brand: PAT McGRATH LABS.

Du Cadeau ou la Bonne Maniere… : insertion publicitaire parue dans Femina en Novembre 1922. Cette publicite presente un Necessaire de Voyage ou Porte-Habit garni repute dans le monde entier pour son confort et son elegance .

But this isn’t the first time Louis Vuitton has showed interest in makeup. McGrath has been given full access to the Louis Vuitton archive, which includes vanity cases to transport delicate perfumes and cosmetics from 1854, and a range of powder compacts, brushes and mirrors seen in the 1920s. Now, the 21st century collection will feature a more defined, expanded selection: 55 lipsticks, 10 tinted lip balms, and a rumored eight eyeshadow quads, if we’re lucky.

“La Beauté Louis Vuitton is a natural business evolution, driven by our meticulous attention to quality, formula and innovation,” says Pietro Beccari, Chairman and CEO of Louis Vuitton. “Through this new universe, we have the opportunity to further accompany clients in their everyday lives with purpose and pleasure, while continuing to celebrate our creativity and heritage.”