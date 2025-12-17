Getty Images / Design by India Espy-Jones.

Pat Cleveland has spent decades showing us how to move through the world with grace, glamour, and intention. And, this weekend, she’s inviting us into another side of her artistry. The legendary model and cultural muse will be taking on Chelsea Table & Stage, with live band The Harlem Review , for a live musical performance happening on Friday, the 21st. For those who can’t be in the room, the experience will also be available via livestream on Eventbrite, making it accessible no matter where you are.

Either way, you’ll be in store for an intimate, soulful evening led by Cleveland alongside musical director Maurice Lynch, with production support from Ray Chew of Dancing With the Stars. The ensemble includes three singers, a bassist, a drummer, and a pianist—setting the stage for a performance rooted in rhythm, storytelling, and joy. “It’s Pat and the band,” Cleveland’s husband, Paul van Ravenstein, shared. “And Pat is always great.”

For Cleveland, this performance is deeply personal. Music has always been a part of her life—from growing up surrounded by jazz legends to finding freedom in song as an adult. Working with Lynch, she says, felt like fate. “He wrote these songs for me because you love Josephine Baker,” she tells ESSENCE. One standout moment of the night will be her performance of Love Is Free, a declaration she lives by. “No chains on me,” Cleveland says. “You know how we all get chained to our thoughts—our negative thoughts or negative stuff. So I have no chains on me. I go loose, honey.”

The night promises more than a show. Rather, an experience. Whether you’re watching live or tuning in digitally, this is a rare chance to witness Cleveland in her element: playful, powerful, and free.

As someone who was part of ESSENCE’s very first issue, Cleveland’s return to center stage feels full circle—an icon still blooming, still reinventing, and still reminding us that art, like life, is meant to be lived out loud.

Tickets and livestream access are available now on Eventbrite. If you have nothing to do next weekend, consider this your sign.