The Best Beauty Looks From Paris Fashion Week FW25

Paris Fashion Week FW25 marks the final leg of fashion month, a city receiving twice as much attention online than New York’s and London’s combined and tasked with closing out the month every season. This go round, the best beauty looks heavily relied on the new Louis Vuitton cosmetics creative director Pat McGrath, with just a few others making the cut.

From Miu Miu’s asymmetrical lashes and playful coifs to sensual deep lips at Tom Ford, here are all the must-see moments from Paris.

Schiaparelli

At Schiaparelli, alienesque beauty is the strong hold. On the front row, Regina King, Doja Cat, and Doechii donned decidedly rich beauty looks, which required aggressive brows, lioness wigs, and golden fingers. Much like the show, “women are not just dressing for the evening—they are dressing for each other, claiming their power,” McGrath said in a press release. “The makeup redefines beauty where strength meets softness.”

A product used at Margiela couture last year, her Divine Skin: Rose 001™ The Essence was the base for Schiaparelli’s signature “aliengelic” skin, before being layered with the Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Foundation. Then, the pearlized iridescent Skin Fetish: Highlighter + Balm Duo was applied to high points, like the cupid’s bow and nose bridge, with eyeliner smudged across the lids to create a smoke screen.

Coperni

Coperni is known for using fashion technology as a spectacle. At their Spring 2023 show, the designers used Fabrican, a patented spray-on wearable textile dispensed from a can, onto a supermodel like body makeup. Then, the following season, had a robot snatch off the blazer of a tired-eyed model. Now, this season, makeup artist Pat McGrath staged internet subculture makeup to compliment the show’s LAN party set, blending the ‘90s with virtual-styled glam.

Using shades of taupe and black from the Pat McGrath Labs Mothership I: Subliminal Palette, McGrath sculpted a software smoke look, while the PermaGel Ultra Glide Eye Pencil rimmed the lash line. Techno glitter was applied in a streak which extended upward from the eye’s outer corner, almost reaching the tip of sweat band flattened side bangs (which resembled eyelashes).

Louis Vuitton

Five days before Louis Vuitton’s FW25 presentation, Pat McGrath was announced as the head of the house’s first makeup line, Louis Vuitton Beauté, adding to the anticipation of the show. Although no-makeup may seem ideal in a Parisian train station, which was the inspiration behind the look, poetic taupes shape tired eyes and lips stained with last night’s lipstick speak to weary, bouffant-haired travellers instead.

Miu Miu

Louis Vuitton isn’t the only house in for a beauty line. In partnership with L’Oreal, Miu Miu is launching beauty products this year, which follows the 2023 launch of designer Miuccia Prada’s Prada Beauty line. As a hint into the genre of beauty (this was the first show attended by ASAP Rocky, which may indicate a market for men) this season’s makeup—asymmetrical lashes, sheer lips, and sublime skin by Pat McGrath—was complimented with playfully coiffed 1920s-30s hairdos.

Tom Ford

“Sensuality is the feeling of beauty,” creative director Haider Ackermann says in a press release. “I welcome my beauties here: the noble personalities embodying my idea of what makes an individual today.” At Tom Ford’s FW25 show, front row celebrities like Doechii, Law Roach, and Letitia Wright, witnessed makeup artist Lucy Bridge introduce desirable characters through kissable lips: Tom Ford Beauty’s Lip Pencil in “105 Private Client” and Lip Color in either “Scarlet Rouge” or deep berry to be exact.

Contrast, like half-bleached eyebrows, pastel eyeshadow, and both matte and gloss skin textures added tension to the look. Meanwhile, combed back hairstyles by hairstylist Guido Palau exposed vampiristic widow’s peaks, turning the beauty into a form of edgy elegance.

