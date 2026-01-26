Jodie! Rihanna! Teyana! Celebrities At Couture Week Proved Updos Are In Season

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

It’s the first day of haute couture week in Paris and front row celebrities have already proven updos are the moment. From textured buns to braided chignons, and even the unexpected mash-up of pixie pigtails coined “pixie tails,” updos are looking up to be the most versatile hairstyle this fashion week cycle. And, best of all, you don’t have to have long hair to do it.

PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 26: Jodie Turner-Smith attends the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Week Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 26, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

At Schiaparelli’s Spring/Summer 2026 couture show, Tron: Eres star Jodie Turner-Smith coupled her above-the-brow blush with a voluminously messy textured bun (reminiscent of a puff ball). The look defined effortless beauty: Pieces were frizzy and out of place, but that was the whole point. Even her baby hairs had untamed wisps. Although it’s currently winter, her summer-centric look was an ode to the show’s season (which is always one step ahead).

On the other hand, following the high side ponytails at Jacquemus’ co-ed men’s show yesterday, Teyana Taylor proved updos can work on any hair length with a trend of her own: pixie tails. Wearing little pig tails in her flipped pixie cut, the Oscar nominee carried the men’s week look over to couture week’s Schiaparelli show, joining Turner-Smith in what was the show’s best updos.

PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 26: Teyana Taylor attends the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Week Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 26, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by Peter White/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, over at Christian Dior couture, Rihanna’s side tendrils and slightly spiky chignon stole the show. Unlike Taylor and Turner-Smith, Rih’s hairstyle was as sleek as the show’s styles, which layered pastel, face-covering hairpieces over slicked back coiffed buns (think: Cardi B’s angular bangs at Mugler’s SS25 show).

Barbadian singer and actress Rihanna attends the Christian Dior Women’s Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2026 collection fashion show as part of the Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, in Paris, on January 26, 2026. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP via Getty Images)

But, it’s still braid season every season. Bones And All actress Taylor Russell replaced her signature pixie cut with box braids, which were folded up into a chignon (just like Rihanna) at Dior—aside from a few loose strands. What made her look even more effortless, however, was the fact that her micro-braids weren’t braided to the ends. In fact, some of her face-framing braids were half-way unraveled, nodding to other braid trends like goddess braids and the hybrid sew-in bob.

PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 26: Taylor Russell leaving her hotel ahead of Christian Dior during the Haute Couture Spring Summer 2026 as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 26, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images)

Whether your hair is long or short, textured or braided, this couture season proves updos are actually more universal than you may expect. So, here’s to trying something new (and chic enough for haute couture).