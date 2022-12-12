Palmers

For decades, Palmer’s has become a staple in households as a go-to for those moments when your skin needs deep hydration or relief from stretch marks to scars. With many skincare brands saturating the market, Palmer’s has debuted their first campaign titled #ShowYourSelfLove on Instagram, unveiling its evolution for a new generation and getting up close and personal with self-care.

Inspired by social media’s consistent take on the importance of pouring into yourself through skincare, the campaign seeks to encourage intergenerational confidence, acceptance, and care and how those feelings interconnect with self-love. Whether using their original body balms, lotions, or oils, Palmer’s shift to a new age base shows that self-care isn’t skin deep but should be a form of embracing oneself.

Palmers

Through their #ShowYourSelfLove visual, a diverse and inclusive group of women speak affirmations to themselves in a mirror, including a mom and daughter moisturizing themselves, saying, “I am brave,” and “I will be my best today,” as well as a pregnant woman telling her baby “You are so loved.” Two women speaking motivational messages to themselves like, “I am proud of you,” “You got this,” and “You look great.” “Each woman speaks manifestations into their personal lives through Palmer’s products, marking the start of their day, showing how the skincare line can be a part of one’s daily routine.

“We’re eager to share with our loyal customers and a new generation of Palmer’s lovers the love and care that goes into crafting Palmer’s products,” said Robert Neis, President of E.T. Browne Drug Company, in a statement. “This next phase in our ongoing conversations with consumers is important to us as a company, it’s an opportunity to go deeper.”

As Palmer’s continues its skincare legacy, we can always count on the brand that has played a vital role in our lives to keep us hydrated and smooth all day long. For more information, check out Palmers online or in a store near you.