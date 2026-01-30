Our Favorite Grammy Awards Beauty Moments Of All Time

Fotos International/Getty Images

As the “G” in EGOT, the GRAMMY Awards—which will be held at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday—have been a success symbol of who’s who in music since the late 1950s. At the same time, it’s also a moment for artists to express themselves via beauty and style. And, naturally, over the years, the GRAMMYs have seen the best in celebrity beauty trends.

Think back to 1976, for example, when The Pointer Sisters sported bowl cuts, purple shadow, and a gramophone shared between red-painted fingertips. Grace Jones’s beauty has always been a spectacle, thanks to her peacock-esque eyeshadow and red lip at a 1983 GRAMMYs after party. Jones’ look was resurfaced of Whitney Houston years later, when she won three awards for her album and vocal performances.

Then, of course, there’s Diana Ross’ lashes. Tina Turner’s tigress hair. And, Tyra Banks’ bright under eyes. We also can’t forget Prince, who’s attended the awards in a middle-part silk press, in 1988, and, in 1997, glitter falling from his hat-covered waves. We should also take note of Chaka Khan who has forever proved that the bigger—and redder—the hair, the better.

Ahead of the 68th Annual Grammy Awards, ESSENCE looks back at the awards’ best beauty moments in history.

R&B singer Chaka Khan photographed holding a trophy for her single ‘I Feel For You’ at the 27th Annual Grammy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, on February 26, 1985. (Photo by TV Times via Getty Images)

Grace Jones (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

American singer Diana Ross attending the Grammy Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York, February 25th 1981. (Photo by UPI/Bettmann Archive/Getty Images)

(Original Caption) 3/14/1972-New York, NY-Portrait of Aretha “Lady Soul” Franklin holding her Grammy for “Best Rhythm and Blues Female Perfomer,” at Madison Square Garden in New York.

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 23: Donna Summer attends 25th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 23, 1983 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

NEW YORK CITY – MARCH 2: Musician Prince attending 30th Annual Grammy Awards on March 2, 1988 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, New York. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD – FEBRUARY 28: R&B group The Pointer Sisters: Singers June, Bonnie, Ruth and Anita attend the 18th Annual Grammy Awards on February 28, 1976 at the Hollywood Palladium in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

American singer and songwriter Mary J Blige, wearing a leopard print outfit with headscarf and sunglasses, in the press room of the 38th Annual Grammy Awards, held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, 28th February 1996. Blige won the ‘Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group’ award for ‘I’ll Be There for You/You’re All I Need to Get By,’ which Blige recorded with Method Man. (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images)

Tyra Banks at the 39th annual Grammy Awards, New York, February 1, 1997. (Photo by Steve Eichner/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 01: Whitney Houston at the 1986 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Chris Walter/WireImage)

Dionne Warwick at the Grammy Awards, New York, 1979. (Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images)

TINA TURNER 4 Grammy Awards 1985 Los Angeles here with Lionel Richie and his award (Photo by Chris Walter/WireImage)

Lil Kim during The 44th Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)

American musician Prince (1958 – 2016) arrives at the Life Cafe for a Grammy Awards afterparty, New York, New York, February 27, 1997. (Photo by Steve Eichner/Getty Images)

Donna Summer (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Erykah Badu (Photo by KMazur/WireImage)

Beyonce, winner of 5 Grammy Awards (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES: Singer Lauryn Hill poses with her five Grammy awards including Album of the Year for “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill,” at the 41st Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles 24 February. Hill, who was nominated for 10 Grammy awards, also won awards in the categories for “Best New Artist,” “Best Female R & B Record Performance,” “Best R & B Song, and “Best R & B Album.” (ELECTRONIC IMAGE) Vince BUCCI/mn (Photo credit should read Vince Bucci/AFP via Getty Images)

American singer and songwriter Mary J Blige attends the 43rd Annual Grammy Awards Nominations Announcements, held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, 3rd January 2001. (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images)