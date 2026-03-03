Jacopo Raule/Getty Images for Bottega Veneta

Milan Fashion Week has officially wrapped, and all eyes are shifting to Paris Fashion Week. But, before the industry turns its full attention to Paris, it’s worth revisiting some of the standout celebrity style moments that defined the week in Milan.

From Olandria channeling old Hollywood glamour to Lauryn Hill’s rare appearance at the Bottega Veneta show, ahead, you’ll find four of our favorite celebrity looks from Milan Fashion Week FW26.

Olandria attended the GCDS show

Olandra stepped into the front row at GCDS in a head-turning pink satin look, featuring a voluminous jacket and matching mini shorts lined in red silk. She wore the jacket open to hint at cleavage, her skin glowing to perfection. A red patterned silk scarf was tied effortlessly around her head, with a playful bang peeking out beneath it. White cat-eye sunglasses added a retro edge, while pink pumps pulled the entire look together with a polished finish.

MILAN, ITALY – FEBRUARY 27: Olandria Carthen attends the GCDS fashion show during the Milan Womenswear Fall/Winter 2026/2027 Fashion Week on February 27, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Alena Zakirova/Getty Images)

Megan Thee Stallion At Roberto Cavalli

At Roberto Cavalli, Megan Thee Stallion stepped out in a fully sheer, patterned maxi dress that clung to her curves and teased skin beneath. She completed the sultry moment with shield-style sunglasses, a gold-encrusted black bag, and a sleek 30-inch jet-black bussdown styled with a sharp side part.

MILAN, ITALY – FEBRUARY 26: (EDITOR’S NOTE: Image contains partial nudity.) Megan Thee Stallion attends the Roberto Cavalli show during Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2026/2027 on February 26, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Coco Jones At Roberto Cavalli

Seated alongside her, Coco Jones channeled pure Diana Ross glamour with voluminous, waist-grazing curls tinted a rich brownish-red. She wore a deep-cut, cape-style gold iridescent gown with sculpted paneling, her skin glowing to perfection.

MILAN, ITALY – FEBRUARY 26: Coco Jones attends the Roberto Cavalli fashion show during the Milan Womenswear Fall/Winter 2026/2027 Fashion Week on February 26, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Valentina Frugiuele/WireImage)

Lauryn Hill Attended The Bottega Show

Lauryn Hill stepped out in support of Louis Trotter’s sophomore presentation for Bottega Veneta. Upon arrival, she was spotted in a bold red jacket paired with playful recycled fiberglass fringe detailing and sleek black trousers. She completed the look with crisp white shoes crafted in the house’s signature intrecciato leather weave and a cream leather fringe clutch. True to form, she wore her signature short, coiled locs, finishing the ensemble with grey gradient sunglasses.