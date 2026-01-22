Oscar Nominee Teyana Taylor’s Most Iconic Beauty Moments

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

It’s official: Teyana Taylor is an Oscar nominee! The One Battle After Another actress has just received her first-ever Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress, with the Academy Awards show being held at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theater on March 15. But her success is no surprise. The announcement comes just a week after the star delivered an emotional speech after accepting her very first Golden Globe award for the same role.

In just this year alone, she’s proven to be a multi hyphenate powerhouse grabbing the film industry by the horns. And, best of all, she looks pretty while doing it. Her character in the film, “Perfidia Beverly Hills”, is rugged and sexy, which is obviously borrowed from Taylor’s equally powerful beauty looks.

Earlier this month, she attended Variety’s Pre-Golden Globes Party in a part-pixie part-mullet with the back pulled into two fishtail braids. Even her sunglasses couldn’t hide her blush and cat-eye lashes, which made the look even more seductive. Then, at the BAFTA Tea Party, she wore a similar hairstyle but in a single braid paired with a flick of double-winged eye liner, championing this year’s no-shadow trend.

The intensity of her beauty only got more hypnotic at Netflix’s The Rip Premiere in New York. With her arms pinned behind her back and a veil cloaking half her face, all we saw was her dark, serious eyes layered in jet black liner. In her most recent look, however, Taylor turned to old Hollywood sophistication, ironing out her iconic pixie cut into something along the lines of a micro-bob at the opening of the Gymkhana restaurant in Las Vegas.

Now, with awards season in full swing, this Oscar nominee is the one to watch on every red carpet and in between. In the meantime, take a look at Teyana Taylor’s most iconic beauty moments this year (so far).

Variety & Golden Globes Pre-Golden Globes Party

Teyana Taylor at the Variety & Golden Globes Pre-Golden Globes Party, Presented by Morgan Stanley at The Polo Lounge at The Beverly Hills Hotel on January 09, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images)

Netflix’s “The Rip” New York Premiere

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 13: Teyana Taylor attends Netflix’s “The Rip” New York Premiere at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on January 13, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

2026 BAFTA Tea Party

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 10: Teyana Taylor attends the 2026 BAFTA Tea Party at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 10, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

83rd annual Golden Globe Awards

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Teyana Taylor attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Grand Opening of Gymkhana Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 16: Teyana Taylor attends the grand opening of Gymkhana Las Vegas at ARIA Resort & Casino, presented by American Express and Resy on January 16, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for ARIA Resort & Casino )

37th Annual Palm Springs International Film Awards After Party

PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 03: (L-R) Teyana Taylor and Chase Infiniti attend the 37th Annual Palm Springs International Film Awards after party at Parker Palm Springs on January 03, 2026 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Society)

31st Annual Critics Choice Awards

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 04: Teyana Taylor arrives at the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Variety Creative Impact Awards

PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 04: Teyana Taylor attends Variety Creative Impact Awards and 10 Directors to Watch during the Palm Springs International Film Festival at Parker Palm Springs on January 04, 2026 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

37th Annual Palm Springs International Film Awards