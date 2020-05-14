Olive & June’s New Nail Polish Collection Will Give You Good Vibes Only

Photo: Courtesy of Olive & June

There are two things we could all use right now, and that’s a fresh manicure and a major pick-me-up. And because the universe always conspires to give us what we want, we can achieve both with the new nail polish offering from Olive & June.

Today, the California-based nail polish brand released its Summer 2020 Collection in partnership with Zeba, a lifestyle company that’s grounded in self-love. And the seven vibrant shades included will elevate every manicure and mood.

“The collaboration is all about you! The strong, beautiful and confident person behind the nails,” said Nabela Noor, founder of Zeba.

Olive & June Summer 2020 Collection X Zeba

Photo: Courtesy of Olive & June

Whether you’re wild and free, sweet and gracious, honest and true, bright and focused, grateful and kind, fierce and loving or bold and unshaken, there’s a hue named after for you, and each one retails for $8.

If you haven’t felt quite like yourself since adjusting to the new normal, these pretty polishes will help you feel like you. “If you need a reminder of how unique and special you are, this is it, ” said Sarah Gibson Tuttle, founder and CEO of Olive & June.

Olive & June Into You Box | Photo: Courtesy of Olive & June

On Thursday, you can also grab The Into You Box ($88), which features the new collection and an eight-piece mani system that includes a top coat, cuticle serum, cleanup brush, nail polish remover pot, flat-edge clippers, dual-grit file and nail buffer for DIY paint jobs.