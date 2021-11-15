Olay and Juicy Couture Collaborate To Bring You A Sunny Collection

Just in time for the holidays, Olay has teamed up with Juicy Couture to boost both your skincare routine and your wardrobe. Inspired by the Y2K TikTok fashion trend, the legendary brand that is known for its plush velour and blinged-out emblem tracksuits created its first-ever custom color that complements Olay’s latest collection of skin brightening must-haves. Check out the new collab below.

As one of the leading brands in beauty and rejuvenation for more than 60 years, Olay and the iconic Juicy Couture brands want you to know that you can “Face Anything” fearlessly and unapologetically.

To help you look and feel your best, Olay tested over 100 formulations to find the optimal combination of ingredients to combat deep-layer damage. The results? A brightly packaged Vitamin C + Peptide 24 collection, which includes niacinamide, and lactic acid to brighten dull skin, visibly even skin tones, correct discoloration, and leave customers looking as radiant as the sun. Who doesn’t want that?

Available now, shoppers can sign up to be notified of a special checkout code to use on Cyber Monday (November 29), and when you spend $150 you will receive the radiant limited-edition Juicy Couture tracksuit– that stays true to its LA luxury and casual lifestyle– is inspired by the skincare products (valued at over $200).

OLAY is also offering holidays deals with early epic Black Friday/Cyber Monday specials that begin 11/12-11/30, which includes 25% off everything sitewide, and up to 60% off on clearance items. Don’t hesitate to be placed on the waiting list for this awesome experience at Olay.com. We’re sure your gonna love it!