Olandria’s New Pixie Cut Took Over Milan Fashion Week FW26

Alena Zakirova/Getty Images

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

For Black women, pixie cuts have proven to be a pre-spring favorite. They’re cool, sexy, and work on virtually every face shape. But, this time around, there’s one specific style many can agree on: the wolf cut pixie. It’s a look we’ve seen, so far, on Justine Skye, Quinta Brunson, and now, Love Island sweetheart Olandria Carthen.

MILAN, ITALY – FEBRUARY 27: Olandria Carthen attends the Blumarine fashion show during the Milan Womenswear Fall/Winter 2026/2027 Fashion Week on February 27, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Alena Zakirova/Getty Images)

The last we saw Olandria in Europe, she was at couture week in Paris. Her ’70s blowout fringe at Valentino was to die for. But, naturally, she switched it up for Milan. There, she proved to be a fan of the wolf cut pixie in one of the shortest styles we’ve seen her in. Installed and styled by her hair stylist Keisha Moore, she first debuted her new look on the front row at Blumarine. And, according to Olandria’s makeup artist, Ngozi “Esther” Edeme, it was impressively just Moore’s second time ever cutting hair.

A combination of a shag and mullet, the wolf cut is meant to be rough, making it an easy style to cut for the first time. At couture week, she presented the cut as a bob first with a thick micro bang and a flip at the back. But now, she’s taken it to pixie cut territory. Her style had a long, angular front while only slightly scathing the back of her neck. Paired with equally rockstar-approved makeup—eyeliner as eyeshadow, black lip liner, and gothic nails—it was a much more rough and edgy look.

MILAN, ITALY – FEBRUARY 27: Olandria Carthen attends the GCDS fashion show during the Milan Womenswear Fall/Winter 2026/2027 Fashion Week on February 27, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Alena Zakirova/Getty Images)

But, at GCDS, she showed just how to sweeten up the wolf cut. She wore the cut with white sunglasses and a blush-colored babushka that couldn’t hide her blooming cheekbones, which seem to be permanently blushing (as are we). The pink blush shade extended into her wardrobe: a two piece short and jacket set with exaggerated sleeves. And, of course, a kitschy little red heart ring to complement her classic French tips.