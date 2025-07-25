How Black Women Can Achieve Olandria’s Bright ‘Love Island’ Under Eyes

Kim Nunneley/Peacock

Bright under eyes and Black women are officially coupled up. And, for Love Island islander (and half of Nicolandria) Olandria Carthen, the look was her signature in Fiji. “Her bright under eye really lifts the entire face and it’s giving that snatched and wide-awake look that translates beautifully on camera and in real-life,” Fenty Beauty global artistry ambassador Naïma Bremer tells ESSENCE.

Sitting on and above her modelesque cheekbone structure, Olandria’s undereyes added sunkissed dimension to her sculpted features and deep skin tone. “It enhances the high points of the face bringing them forward and creating a lifted, highlighted effect,” adds MAC Senior Artist Deney Adam. “[It was] flawlessly finished but never overdone.”

Read on for more on how to achieve her look, from the best products to expert techniques.

Why are bright under eyes popular?

Your under eyes say more about you than you may like: How much sleep did you get? How stressed are you? And even, how old are you? They often indicate how much you drink, smoke, if you have allergies, are dehydrated, and if your eyes are strained.

But, as a makeup trend, concealing the answers to all of these questions have long been preferred. From an exaggerated version at Vivienne Westwood’s fall/winter 2025 show to celebrities like Doechii using concealer to keep their busy schedules from showing, brightening your undereyes have become a popular trend for looking more awake than you actually are.

And, with Love Islanders claiming to have had only a few hours of sleep every night, Oldanria’s undereyes were an instant hit in and outside of the villa. “It’s a simple but transformative step that makes you look well-rested, even if you’re not,” says Bremer. “I have many clients that love that snatched look.”

How did Olandria wear the look?

“I would describe Olandria’s look as bright, fresh, flirty, and very current, with a sprinkle of the latte trend [like] cool browns and coffee tones,” says Adam. Meanwhile, Bremer acknowledges how her highlighted and lifted technique, which used to be exclusive among pro makeup artists, has turned into an everyday moment (even on TV).

“I think with the internet we have all become really good makeup artists in our own way and are all applying pro makeup techniques to our everyday life now,” adds Bremer. “Olandria is really giving radiance with fierce, sculpted angles and a nice and bright under-eye.”

How to Pick a Bright Concealer Shade

“Picking the perfect concealer shade for this look can be tricky,” warns Adam. “Start with your foundation shade as a starting point then go two to three shades lighter,” suggests Bremer. But, if you want your undereyes to be extra dramatic, Adam says choosing a shade opposite your undertone and three to four shades lighter can pull the look off.

“If you’re unsure of your undertone, don’t panic stick with neutral, cool, or peach-based concealers,” she says. “In [the MAC Cosmetics] range, NW or N shades work beautifully for this effect.” Products like the Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Multi-Use Concealer, MAC Cosmetics Studio Fix Concealer, and Fenty Beauty We’re Even Hydrating Longwear Concealer all have the ideal shades and applicators to achieve the look.

How to Pick the Right Setting Powder and Color Corrector

Unlike your concealer, Adam recommends finding your perfect undertone match for powder. “Stay true to your skin’s undertone and go one to two shades lighter than your complexion for the best setting result,” she says. But, according to Bremer, preventing your under eyes from looking ashy is an important step too.

“Whenever you like that bright under-eye you have to also color correct otherwise that light concealer can start to look ashy,” she says. Using powders like the Fenty Beauty Bright Fix Instant Brightening + Blurring Powder or Maybelline Fit Me Loose Finishing Powder, you can not only set, but color correct your bright under eye, which will give you a more perfect look in less steps. “It’s great to layer on top of a liquid concealer and even underneath as well if you have oily skin and it blends seamlessly.”

How to Achieve Olandria’s Full Beauty Look

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Olandria revealed the secret behind her affordable lip combo: a $3 dollar L.A. Girl Perfect Precision Lip Liner in a dark brown shade (like “Chocolate” or “Vamp”) and a $6 dollar NYX Butter Gloss in “Lava Cake” or “Black Toffee”, all paired with a few swipes of Maybelline Colossal Bubble Mascara. But, the real secret is how to achieve her iconic under eye look:

Prep and hydrate your skin: Using a lightweight moisturizer or SPF, “this sets the tone for any makeup application next,” says Bremer. Apply foundation then conceal: Adam and Bremer agree on applying the concealer on the inner part of the under-eye area with the applicator wand first. “That is where we need the most brightness,” Bremer says. “Sweep upward toward the temple, [then], use the tail of your brow as a guideline to help lift and open the eye,” adds Adam. Let the concealer rest: Bremer’s pro tip? “I always like to let it sit for a couple of minutes before blending it out.” Blend as evenly as possible: Using a triangle puff, makeup sponge (wet with setting spray), brush (like the 171S MAC Brush or Fenty Beauty Concealer Precision Brush 180), or even your fingers, Adam suggests you evenly, gently, and rapidly pat the concealer into your skin. “Your goal is to reach a point where you can’t tell where the concealer ends and your complexion begins while still maintaining brightness,” says Adam. Blur and set with a loose powder: To avoid caking or flashback, Adam says to apply a light veil of loose powder or Mineralize Skinfinish with a brush to lock in moisture and create a barrier, then finish with a more generous amount of powder with a triangle puff. “Press into the skin using a bouncing motion to blend [with a sponge] or a brush if you want a more natural every day finish,” adds Bremer.

What should I avoid when achieving the look?

Knowing what to do is just as important as knowing what to avoid when achieving bright under eyes. “Avoid using formulas that are too thick, matte, or dry, especially under the eyes, where the skin is thinner,” says Bremer, including heavy moisturizers, silicone-based primers, and oils.

While you should avoid heavy formulas, powders that are too light can cause flashback or look chalky on deeper skin tones. “Also, try not to over-bake; too much powder can emphasize texture,” she says. “The goal is lightweight layering and strategic brightening, not heavy coverage.”