This New Sci-Fi Inspired Beauty Brand Is Winning Multiple Grants– Here’s Why



Simedar Jackson is motivated by helping others. Over the summer the esthetician launched her beauty brand, Of Other Worlds, to do just that. “I love hearing how much the product,” Light Beams, “has changed people’s skin,” she tells ESSENCE via Zoom. “And I love helping others achieve their skincare goals,” the Chicago-based skin guru adds.

Beyond aesthetics, Jackson was empowered to create her brand because she wants to “build more equity for marginalized beauty consumers.” Additionally, Jackson wanted to make clinically proven formulas look and feel more approachable—thanks to fun packaging and intergalactic product names. “I’m very inspired by sci-fi, Afrofuturism, and fantasy,” she says.

Simedar Jackson.

As for Light Beams’ standout ingredients? “There are a ridiculous amount of actives in the product,” she says of the all-in-one product. But two that are most worth mentioning are oleic acid and licorice root. “They both soothe, hydrate, and brighten the skin,” she says of the ingredients that protect and repair the skin’s barrier.

That said, it’s a no brainer that this incredible brand would receive two grants. One from Glossier and, most recently, from Tarte Cosmetics called the Tarte Labs. “I’m feeling really blessed to have gotten multiple of these,” she says. Next, you can expect to see her product in Sephora and on Sephora.com very soon. She also hopes to launch more products in the new year. But, thus far, she’s learned “the importance of having a strong ‘why,’” she expresses. “And that has to be strong enough to get you through the hardest times.”