Meet Octavia Morgan: The Trailblazer Behind Ulta Beauty’s First Black Woman-Owned Prestige Fragrance

My first memory of fragrance is my mother’s Carolina Herrera—a strong, white floral scent that was distinctively hers.

While not my favorite fragrance profile, it was my introduction to the power of scent, and the importance of perfume as part of a Black woman’s self-care routine. Just like Octavia Morgan discovered that fragrances could be more than just a marketing product, I learned that a single spray could capture an entire identity, and that scent was truly the identity of Kim Smith (hi, mom!).

Morgan’s journey into the fragrance world is a testament to innovation born from personal experiences, but also a challenge. Like mine, Morgan’s earliest fragrance memory also includes watching her family matriarch — her grandmother — dabbing perfume with almost ritualistic precision, which has continued to inspire her work. “That moment taught me that fragrance was more than just a scent, it was a feeling, a presence, a signature,” she tells ESSENCE.

As a registered nurse with a deep passion for clean beauty, she didn’t stumble into the fragrance industry—she deliberately carved her path. Traditional fragrances weren’t just a minor inconvenience for her; they were causing serious sensitivities that demanded a comprehensive solution.

“One of the biggest challenges has been breaking into an industry that has historically been dominated by legacy European fragrance houses with deep-rooted traditions and gatekeeping,” Morgan explains. The beauty industry is notoriously difficult to penetrate, especially for Black women entrepreneurs. Morgan faced numerous dismissals: “Your vision is too niche.” “The market isn’t ready for a Black woman-owned, gender-inclusive fragrance brand.”

But Morgan’s background in nursing proved to be her greatest asset. Where others saw limitations, she saw an opportunity for scientific innovation. Her medical training equipped her with a unique perspective on ingredient safety, formulation, and the potential impact of beauty products on human health. Each fragrance became a carefully researched blend, free from the common irritants that plague mass-produced perfumes.

Her breakthrough came through Ulta’s MUSE Accelerator program in 2023, a highly selective initiative designed to support BIPOC founders. The program wasn’t just a business opportunity—it was a validation of Morgan’s vision. OCTAVIA MORGAN Los Angeles became the first Black woman-owned prestige fragrance brand at ULTA Beauty, a milestone that represents far more than personal achievement.

“That moment wasn’t just a personal win,” Morgan reflects. “It was a win for representation, for independent creators, and for the next generation of Black perfumers and beauty entrepreneurs.”

The launch includes four signature eau de parfums—Midnight Orchard, Legendary, Dark Rose, and L’affaire—available in 50ml and 10ml sizes, plus a discovery kit. But these aren’t just fragrances. They’re statements of identity, carefully crafted to challenge every conventional boundary in the beauty industry.

“Genderless means freedom from labels, expectations, and limitations,” Morgan emphasizes. Her approach goes beyond mere marketing rhetoric. Each fragrance is designed to complement the wearer’s individuality, rejecting the rigid gender categorizations that have long dominated perfume marketing.

Technology plays a nuanced role in Morgan’s creative process. While acknowledging AI’s potential in analyzing ingredient compositions, she remains steadfastly committed to the human essence of perfumery. “While AI can help analyze ingredient compositions,” she explains, “no algorithm can replicate the emotional connection we have with scent. The soul of fragrance remains deeply human.”

The brand’s philosophy transcends product creation. “When someone wears an OCTAVIA MORGAN fragrance, I want them to feel seen, empowered, and effortlessly themselves,” Morgan explains. It’s about creating an experience that challenges traditional boundaries of gender, beauty, and self-expression.

The challenges Morgan faced extend beyond product development. As a Black woman in an industry historically controlled by European houses, she had to navigate complex systemic barriers. Funding, industry connections, and market access aren’t easily obtained for independent creators, especially those from marginalized communities.

Looking ahead, Morgan’s vision is both ambitious and transformative. “Decades from now, I want people to look back at OCTAVIA MORGAN and say that it redefined the fragrance industry—not just by creating beautiful scents, but by breaking boundaries in inclusivity, clean beauty, and self-expression.”

More than a brand, OCTAVIA MORGAN Los Angeles represents a movement. In a world of mass-produced scents, Morgan is creating something revolutionary—a fragrance experience that celebrates individuality, breaks down barriers, and tells stories through scent.