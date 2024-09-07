Best Beauty Street Style Moments From NYFW SS25 Day One

Courtesy of Seleen Saleh

Fashion week is back which means the season’s latest trends are all over New York City. With the SS25 shows being all about the details in the hair—A. Potts attached seashells to braids and Christian Siriano dusted fairy glitter on top of them— beauty moments from street-side attendees doubled down on the trend.

First, we spotted singer Doechii in a half-braided afro, laminated eyebrows, and square French tips ahead of the Area show. Afros and long braids were a day one favorite, too. But, unlike Doechii, other attendees chose one or the other.

One turned her braids blue, while another preferred a small afro with faded sides and a signature bold red lip. Pixie cuts were in as well— with two goers seen in short, wet curls paired with dollish blush.

From intricate braids to pink cheeks, here are eight of the best street style beauty moments from day one of the NYFW SS25 season.