HomeBeauty

7 Best Nude Nail Polishes That Makes Your Nail Look So Natural

There’s nothing like a foundation nail polish that matches your outfit every day of the week. Here are the best nude nail polishes.
7 Best Nude Nail Polishes That Makes Your Nail Look So Natural
Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images
By Larry Stansbury ·

It’s already the second month of the new year, and if your new year resolves to save money, chances are you’ve looked at your bank statements and see that you’ve spent a ton of money going to the nail salon as a pampering treat for yourself. Nothing is wrong with a little self-care for your digits, but staying home and doing your nails can save you money and time. You can get a little inspiration from doing your nails.

You like to step out of the house with good-looking nails. Trust us, you’re not alone. Although there are many nail polish shades, you can always go right with picking a nude shade. Nude colors always match your skin tone and can be worn on any occasion while matching every outfit. Even when your nails grow, you can repaint them with a nude shade, and they will look good as new. 

Getting nude color nail polish is like applying lip gloss. It shows off a natural finish; whether you like an oval, square, or round-shaped nail, a nude color can go with any outfit and occasion. We can get a ton of inspo from many things for our nails, but we always wear nude nail polish because it’s simple and classy. Applying a coat from classics like Sally Hensen, OPI, and ESSIE nail polish can give you a finish. If you want to try a nude shade, here are some of the best nail polishes available.

TOPICS: 
We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on the links we provide, we may receive compensation.