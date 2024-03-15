7 Best Nude Nail Polishes That Makes Your Nail Look So Natural

Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images

It’s already the second month of the new year, and if your new year resolves to save money, chances are you’ve looked at your bank statements and see that you’ve spent a ton of money going to the nail salon as a pampering treat for yourself. Nothing is wrong with a little self-care for your digits, but staying home and doing your nails can save you money and time. You can get a little inspiration from doing your nails.

You like to step out of the house with good-looking nails. Trust us, you’re not alone. Although there are many nail polish shades, you can always go right with picking a nude shade. Nude colors always match your skin tone and can be worn on any occasion while matching every outfit. Even when your nails grow, you can repaint them with a nude shade, and they will look good as new.

Getting nude color nail polish is like applying lip gloss. It shows off a natural finish; whether you like an oval, square, or round-shaped nail, a nude color can go with any outfit and occasion. We can get a ton of inspo from many things for our nails, but we always wear nude nail polish because it’s simple and classy. Applying a coat from classics like Sally Hensen, OPI, and ESSIE nail polish can give you a finish. If you want to try a nude shade, here are some of the best nail polishes available.

