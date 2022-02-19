For beauty lovers, there are few things better than Nordstrom’s winter sale. The annual event includes coveted beauty brands such as Mugler, Peter Thomas Roth, IT Cosmetics and more, and this time, the retailer is offering up to 60% off.
With so many options to choose from, (the sale is actually over 500 pages long across all the retailer’s categories), it can be hard to decipher what to prioritize. When it comes to beauty, consider things such as products that come in bundles, as this means you’ll likely being getting a discount on top of an already discounted product. Or, look for medical or professional grade products – items that would typically come with a steep cost, but that you could be getting at a rare deal. With not much time to waste (Nordstrom’s winter sale ends on February 27), scroll ahead for 10 of the beauty products worth buying now.
01
Peter Thomas Roth Pick Your Patch Hydra-Gel Eye Patch Set
Depuff and glow with three different variations of Peter Thomas Roth’s best selling eye patches.
02
Mugler Alien Fusion by Mugler Eau de Parfum
Lovers of warm scents will enjoy these hints of cinnamon, ginger and amber..
03
Murad AHA/BHA Exfoliating Cleanser
This is one of the best cleansers I’ve ever tried.
04
MAC Mistletoe Matte Powder Kiss Lipstick Set
This five-lipstick set is already priced at $70 with a $121 value, and now you can get it at an additional 35% off.
05
Stila Pixel Perfect Concealer
Now’s the perfect time to stock up on two shades, for both contouring and highlighting.
06
Herbivore Botanicals Jade Roller Smoothing Skin Trio
Welcome to spa days at home.
07
Happy Spiritz 7-Pack Sweet Dreams Darling Essential Oil Towelettes
Towelettes infused in essential oils? Sign me up.
08
IT Cosmetics Full Size Superhero Elastic Stretch Volumizing Mascara
IT Cosmetics calls this mascara “skincare for your lashes.”
09
Kate Somerville DermalQuench Liquid Lift™ + Retinol Advanced Resurfacing Treatment
The booster targets a number of skin concerns, from hyper pigmentation to skin elasticity.
10
Hannah Candle Hannah Candle
Decor (and candles) on a discount is always a win.
TOPICS: beauty makeup Nordstrom sale