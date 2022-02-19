For beauty lovers, there are few things better than Nordstrom’s winter sale. The annual event includes coveted beauty brands such as Mugler, Peter Thomas Roth, IT Cosmetics and more, and this time, the retailer is offering up to 60% off.

With so many options to choose from, (the sale is actually over 500 pages long across all the retailer’s categories), it can be hard to decipher what to prioritize. When it comes to beauty, consider things such as products that come in bundles, as this means you’ll likely being getting a discount on top of an already discounted product. Or, look for medical or professional grade products – items that would typically come with a steep cost, but that you could be getting at a rare deal. With not much time to waste (Nordstrom’s winter sale ends on February 27), scroll ahead for 10 of the beauty products worth buying now.