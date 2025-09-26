I Tried EmFace and Will Never Rely on Plastic Surgery

Courtesy of Naosha Gregg

It’s been hard to admit, but I’ve struggled with my appearance over the past few months.

In 2020, I was diagnosed with general anxiety disorder and prescribed medication to help ease the worrying thoughts gnawing at my brain. However, while the medication eased the symptoms and gave me my life back, it did come with a side effect of weight gain. The medication, coupled with the daily stressors of life, caused a bit of weight gain, resulting in a double chin. I’ve always had a round and plump face; however, the extra weight pooled right under my chin, making for (what I felt was) an unflattering extra layer.

A Better Alternative

Despite success stories and very enticing before-and-after pictures, I have always been afraid to go under the knife. Black women, particularly, have a complicated relationship with plastic surgery. According to a 2020 study conducted by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, Black women only accounted for 11% of all cosmetic procedures. Additionally, Black patients are more susceptible to keloid scarring, and a 2020 cross-specialty study of surgical patients found that Black patients had a higher rate of sepsis or septic shock compared to White patients.

Due to these statistics, I always preferred a non-invasive treatment for fat removal, but never could find the right one—until I discovered EmFace. The first of its kind, the non-invasive procedure uses a combination of radiofrequency energy and high-intensity focused electrical stimulation to improve skin tone, texture, and muscle tone and lift and restore volume.

“Now with both the submental and fat applicators, it can selectively decrease volume from eye bags and double chins,” says Dr. Yael Halaas, MD, FACS. “Since Emface is painless and has no downtime, it’s a popular and excellent alternative for patients who are not ready for surgery and who want to naturally rejuvenate their appearance to [what it was] before the aging process. One could think of it as physical rehabilitation against aging.”

Under the Patch

Many non-invasive treatments claim to produce surgery-like results but are often disappointing or the results are not noticeable, so I wasn’t sure what to expect for my first session, but I was pleasantly surprised. There weren’t any needles, pokes, or prods involved, just a simple applicator patch that stuck to the side of my stomach to help the machine navigate where to output the energy.

I had three applicator patches attached to my face, two on my cheeks and one on my submentum (chin). The patches were cooling, comfortable, and easy to place on and remove. Next, my practitioner turned on the machine. I felt tingling in my cheeks and submentum, but it was not uncomfortable or stinging. It felt almost like a light suction cup, as I could feel the fat being sucked/burned away on my chin.

The aftercare was minimal. No downtime was needed, and I could continue going about my bustling New York day.

After two sessions, I began to notice results in my face. My cheeks appeared to be visibly lifted, while the fat under my chin slowly started to dissipate. My round face started to achieve a more heart-shaped structure, and the skin appeared tighter and younger.

The only con was that I was to avoid harsh sun-exposure, which, during one of the hottest summers New York City has ever experienced, was not easy. I also had to slightly tweak my skincare routine by avoiding retinol or retinol alternatives on my sensitive skin, as it could cause a reaction. According to Dr. Halaas, EmFace has few restrictions on skin type and tone. Only those with “a pacemaker, defibrillator device, pregnancy or metal plate in the treatment area” may face contraindications.

Final Verdict

After four sessions, I noticed a visible difference in my chin. I no longer had the shadow and extra layer of fat. My cheeks were sculpted and toned, almost like I was wearing bronzer but without any product. My oily skin texture improved, as there was less shine and buildup, and my pores appeared to be minimized.