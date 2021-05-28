No Drip Cleansing Cuffs: The Latest Skincare Product To Go Viral On Social Media

The most innovative skincare product just dropped! If you’re tired of water and face wash dripping down your hands everytime you go in for your skin routine, then you need to purchase the No Drip Cleansing Cuffs. Nai, the owner of LABeautyologist, created the cleansing puffs as a way to prevent water and product from dripping down your arms while washing your face.

The cleansing puffs are ultra absorbing wrist cuffs that absorb water, leaving your arms dry after doing your skincare routine. The puffs first went viral on Twitter earlier this week, with over 5000 retweets, 2000 quote tweets, and 41,000 likes. After the viral tweet, Twitter users flocked to their website to preorder the puffs, which sold out instantly. LABeautyologist also has a huge presence on Instagram and Youtube, with over 132k followers on Instagram and 467k subscribers on Youtube with millions of views.

No more wet sleeves, wet countertops, wet floors after washing your face 😃



No Drip Cleansing Cuffs on https://t.co/1eXV5bdkYN Wednesday ✨ pic.twitter.com/PO0PBemywj — Nai, the Internet’s Esthetician (@LaBeautyologist) May 24, 2021

I thought I was the only one who hated this feeling 😭😭😭 — Mama Jay🧡 (@jaylabrenae) May 24, 2021

The cleansing puffs are now available for preorder on shop.labeautyologist.com. The cuffs come in four different colors and are one size fits all. You can purchase one pack for $23, which comes with two of the No Drip Cleansing Cuffs. The puffs will start shipping out on June 21.

No Drip Cleansing Cuffs Courtesy of LA Beautyologist $23