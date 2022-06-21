These Newly Launched Beauty Products Will Get You Summer Ready

Now that the April showers have passed and the May flowers have bloomed, it’s time to get your beach towels and swimwear ready. The weather is warming up and the beach is calling our names. “Hello, beautiful Queens!”

As summer has officially begun, it’s necessary to enjoy the holidays responsibly, which includes using sunscreens with an SPF of 30 or higher to protect our skin from damaging UV radiation. Yes, we Black girls need to protect our skin!

It’s also crucial to have hair protection, such as shampoo, conditioners, and other essentials that keep our hair safe from hazardous particles in the air that might destroy our precious tresses.

In addition, it is time to rethink our makeup routines as we opt for more natural tones and formulas that feel lighter and less cakey on our skin. Let’s not forget the shades that remind us of vacation getaways, like ocean blues, pink corals, and orange sunsets.

We’ve got you covered if you’re looking for the top products to meet your protective and artistic needs. We’ve compiled a list of everything you need and want from head to toe to keep your skin and hair on point! We also threw in a few beauty products to get you started on your summer beauty look.

This year will be all about delivering the best you, from nail polish to eyelid hues!