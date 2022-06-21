These Newly Launched Beauty Products Will Get You Summer Ready

Now that the April showers have passed and the May flowers have bloomed, it’s time to get your beach towels and swimwear ready. The weather is warming up and the beach is calling our names. “Hello, beautiful Queens!”
As summer has officially begun, it’s necessary to enjoy the holidays responsibly, which includes using sunscreens with an SPF of 30 or higher to protect our skin from damaging UV radiation. Yes, we Black girls need to protect our skin!
It’s also crucial to have hair protection, such as shampoo, conditioners, and other essentials that keep our hair safe from hazardous particles in the air that might destroy our precious tresses.
In addition, it is time to rethink our makeup routines as we opt for more natural tones and formulas that feel lighter and less cakey on our skin. Let’s not forget the shades that remind us of vacation getaways, like ocean blues, pink corals, and orange sunsets.
We’ve got you covered if you’re looking for the top products to meet your protective and artistic needs. We’ve compiled a list of everything you need and want from head to toe to keep your skin and hair on point! We also threw in a few beauty products to get you started on your summer beauty look.
This year will be all about delivering the best you, from nail polish to eyelid hues!
01
Dr. Squatch Coconut Castaway Soap
With antioxidant-rich coconut water, skin-rejuvenating coconut milk, and gently exfoliating coconut flakes, this bar is your first-class ticket to a shower retreat.
Photo Courtesy of Dr. Squatch
02
Bath & Body Works FIRECRACKER POP Hand Cream
This thick and creamy lotion contains shea butter and vitamin E, leaving your hands soft, silky, and nourished. The sweet red, white, and blue popsicle smell will transport you back to your childhood.
Photo Courtesy of Bath & Body Works
03
Colourpop Cosmetics So Juicy Plumping Gloss
Make your lips look oh so juicy with these ’80s-inspired colors and the pillowy soft, long-lasting substance. To provide the appearance of fuller-looking lips, the gloss contains nourishing Vitamin E, cooling lip-plumping peptides, and a refreshing peppermint tingle.
Photo Courtesy of Colourpop
04
Sundree Happy Glow Lucky
A biodegradable hydrating sheet mask that simultaneously brightens, balances, and nourishes the skin. This vitamin-C infused glow sheet combines antioxidants and brighteners to awaken dull skin, improve skin texture, soothe the skin, and encourage a healthy glow.
Photo Courtesy of Sundree
05
Dove Care by Plants Eucalyptus Deodorant Stick
Dove Care By Plants Deodorant is the brand’s first plant-based, natural-origin deodorant with 24-hour odor protection. The deodorant is void of aluminum, parabens, and baking soda and is produced with 99% naturally derived ingredients. The aromas in this collection are all natural, and the packaging is recyclable.
Photo Courtesy of Dove
06
Saltair SEASCAPE SKINCARE DEODORANT
A next-generation activated acidification formulation that has been clinically proven to keep odor at bay for over 24 hours. This recipe, which includes BHA, zinc ricinoleate, nourishing oils, and algae to help neutralize odor, keeps you feeling fresh for a long time and complements Saltair’s current Serum Body Washes and Nourishing Body Lotions.
Photo Courtesy of Saltair
07
SUKIN CREAMY BODY WASH CUCUMBER & LEMON
Sukin’s new Creamy Body Wash in Cucumber & Lemon transforms your shower or tub into the ultimate self-care haven with the crisp aroma of cucumber and lemon and a natural solution infused with ultra-nourishing shea butter.
Photo Courtesy of Sukin
08
NEUTROGENA Sensitive Skin Foundation
Neutrogena Healthy Skin® Sensitive Skin Serum Foundation, designed with Pro-Vitamin B5, will improve the appearance of your skin. This serum-infused foundation, which is suitable for sensitive skin, is light, natural, and provides buildable coverage while also serving as skin care and makeup.
Photo Courtesy of Neutrogena
09
TWICE Oral Wellness Immunity Rinse
Immunity Rinse is a first-of-its-kind, alcohol-free rinse engineered with dual-action, nanoemulsion technology that uses super-ingredients like nano-silver, baking soda, hydrogen peroxide, zinc, coconut oil, and spirulina to deliver long-lasting fresh breath by neutralizing bad bacteria and promoting a balanced oral ecosystem.
Photo Courtesy of Twice
10
A-Billi Cosmetics STUN’EM MATTE LIPSTICK
Long-lasting wear is the focus of ‘Stun’em’ lipstick! You can eat, drink, and have a good time without worrying about it wearing out—and if you ever need a touch-up, ‘Stun’em’ offers a near-flawless finish.
Photo Courtesy of A-Billi
11
Florence by mills LOVE U A LATTE COFFEE GLOW MASK
Relax with this skin-softening, hydrating mask and scrub set, which comes with everything you need to relax before, during, and after a coffee break. Let’s give our tired, dull-looking skin a good wake-up call.
Photo Courtesy of Florence
12
Alo Yoga Glow System Restorative Hand Cream
The ultra-rich formulation nourishes and nurtures overworked hands with amla, softening shea butter, and skin-soothing arnica, while squalene deeply penetrates to hydrate and smooth dry, cracked-looking skin
Photo Courtesy of Alo Yoga
13
Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Crush Cheirosa ‘68 Beija Flor Mist
This gourmand perfume mist introduces a first-of-its-kind floral aroma with a fresh, fruity twist for the brand. Cheirosa ’68 transports you to an oasis filled with bright flora that is bursting with sunshine, combining notes of Brazilian Jasmine, Pink Dragonfruit, Ocean Air, and a sheer touch of Tropicalia Vanilla highlighted by Sun Musk for an inviting fragrance that will create pure pleasure wherever you go!
Photo Courtesy of Sol Janeiro
14
AMI COLÉ SKIN MELT LOOSE POWDER
A super-fine, light-weight powder with a natural, matte finish that sets and extends the wear of makeup while also minimizing oil on the skin. The Skin Melt Loose Powder, infused with Baobab Seed Extract and Hyaluronic Acid, illuminates your complexion and leaves skin feeling hydrated and nourished without causing a white cast or flashback.
Photo Courtesy of Ami Cole
15
Somebody Everyday Nourishing Body Lotion
This Everyday Nourishing Body Lotion glides on smoothly and absorbs quickly, leaving your skin hydrated and anti-inflammatory. It also aids in the prevention of fine lines and wrinkles by balancing oil levels and improving water retention.
Photo Courtesy of Somebody
16
Trademark Beauty Tame Your Mane Hairbrush
Both wet and dry hair can benefit from this brush’s detangling and smoothing abilities. It defrizzes, adds gloss, and prevents breaking. The Flexible synthetic bristles are powerful enough to untangle knots but gentle enough to protect brittle or damaged hair.
Photo Courtesy Trademark Beauty
17
Fresh Rose Instant Hydration Mist
Pre- or post-makeup, this quickly hydrating facial mist calms, helps to reduce the appearance of pores and softens all day for supple, dewy skin. This multi-purpose facial mist, enriched with damask rose extract and rosewater, helps to decrease the appearance of pores while rapidly nourishing skin. Throughout the day, use it to prime, set, and refresh your makeup.
Photo Courtesy of Fresh
18
Danessa Myricks Beauty Infinite Chrome Flakes Pixie Dust
These lightweight, easy-to-apply multi-chrome flake toppers can brighten up any beauty appearance. With simply a tap or a swipe, you can instantly emphasize any eye expression.
Photo Courtesy of Danessa Myrick Beauty
19
BIOSSANCE Squalane + Enzyme Sugar Body Scrub
This very powerful, thoughtfully formulated body scrub for all skin types has clinically verified noticeable effects. This gentle and effective formula, which contains both enzymatic and physical exfoliants, gently removes rough, dull skin without damaging the moisture barrier.
Photo Courtesy of Biossance
20
ELALUZ SUN RISER ILLUMINATING FACE PRIMER
This thoroughly hydrating, gently bronzing primer provides instant warmth and a dewy look to the skin while providing the simplest makeup application. This nutrient-dense, creamy primer is formulated with hyaluronic acid, jojoba, and Elaluz’s distinctive skin-saving ingredient, camu camu, to make your skin look rejuvenated and polished. Radiate from morning to night by wearing it alone, under, or over makeup.
Photo Courtesy of Elaluz
21
Bloomeffects Tulip Nectar Cleansing Cream
Bloomeffects’ NEW! gives skin the best cleansing, restoring, and hydrating experience. This luxurious washing cream is the first step in your skincare process, cleansing the skin and removing daily debris, pollutants, and impurities without stripping it.
Photo Courtesy of Bloomeffects
22
INALA RESET RINSE
The Reset Rinse contains only eight simple ingredients and is formulated with pure rice water extract for the ultimate weekly treatment. Remove build-up while nourishing and smoothing strands in a safe manner. You’ll never want to skip your weekly rinse again because it’s so simple, refreshing, and effective.
Photo Courtesy of Inala
23
Beautyblender BOUNCE Magic Fit Creamy Bronzer & Highlighter Duo
With the simplest application ever, this flawlessly paired clean bronzer and highlighter set emphasizes your features and boosts your radiance. This super-blendable duo of a breakthrough pH-adjusting matte bronzer and buildable bouncy gel-cream highlighter gives you the pro-artist look without the effort.
Photo Courtesy of Beautyblender
24
Beaubble Diamond Cherry Balmshell
Sheer, colored lip balm moisturizes lips while providing buildable color and a sparkling, luminous finish. Swipe once for a cherry lip wash, and twice or three times for a pop of color. A cherry red shade with neutral undertones that is universally attractive. Lips are nourished and moisturized with Shea Butter, Raspberry Seed Oil, Meadowfoam Seed Oil, and Vegan Squalane.
Photo Courtesy of Beaubble
25
Naked Sundays SPF 50+ HYDRATING GLOW MIST Top Up
This award-winning, one-of-a-kind product is totally transparent and contains native Australian botanical extracts. It not only sets your make-up, but it also contains antioxidants to give your skin a beautiful look and is SPF50+.
It’s infused with radiance-boosting Hyaluronic Acid, antioxidant-rich Watermelon Extract, and vitamin C-rich Kakadu Plum, and it’s excellent for taking in your handbag and filling up. Zero whitecast, all good vibrations!
Photo Courtesy of Naked Sundays
26
Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF 40 in Golden Hour
Glowscreen SPF 40 in Golden Hour is a must-have makeup-gripping primer from Supergoop! that provides sheer liquid light and a dash of bronze to level out skin tone and provide an instant sunkissed glow. The release of Golden Hour is a continuation of the beloved franchise, and the initial version of the formula will now be known as Glowscreen Sunrise.
Photo Courtesy of Supergoop!
27
Hanni Weighted Razor (Burgundy)
The Hanni weighted razor glides over your body’s surface, removing hair and dead skin and leaving nothing but a beautiful, silky glow.
Photo Courtesy of Hanni
28
DEZI Skin AGUA FRESCA Thirst-Quenching Gel-Crème Moisturizer
This hydrating gel cream contains niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, fruit antioxidants, and ceramides to provide immediate and long-lasting hydration. It gradually melts into the skin to help even out skin tone, remove fine lines and wrinkles, reduce dullness, and build your skin barrier for a healthy glow.
Photo Courtesy of Dezi Skin
29
iNNBEAUTY Project RETINOL REMIX 1% Retinol Treatment
The first and most effective retinol treatment for hyperpigmentation, textured skin, wrinkles, and enlarged pores. This triple-threat formula contains 1% Retinol, peptides, and tranexamic acid, which makes this ‘Reimagined Retinol’ effective while being gentle on the face.
Photo Courtesy of iNNBEAUTY
30
Shiseido Limited-Edition World Surf League Ultimate Sun Protector Lotion SPF 50+
An SPF 50+ sunscreen with a protective barrier that improves in water and heat. A percentage of the proceeds from this limited-edition packaging will be donated to the World Surf League to help conserve our oceans.
Photo Courtesy of Shiseido
31
Humanrace Humidifying Body Cream
The Humidifying Body Cream was created in collaboration with Dr. Elena Jones, Pharrell’s longtime dermatologist, and the brand’s Chief Dermatologist. Bakuchiol is a rare ingredient in body care products that are used as a natural alternative to retinol to firm and smooth the skin while fighting the effects of sun damage and dehydration. This ingredient, when combined with peptide and snow mushroom extract, allows the cream to gently improve the quality of your skin by smoothing and strengthening the skin barrier while also humidifying your body from the inside out.
Photo Courtesy of Humanrace
32
EVE LOM FOAMING CREAM CLEANSER
The EVE LOM Foaming Cream Cleanser is formulated with enzymes and actives to cleanse the skin and reveal healthy, moisturized, and plump skin with a luscious texture! This cleanser is great for people who desire a more thorough cleanse or prefer a cream texture when cleansing their skin.
Photo Courtesy of Eve Lom
33
Damn Gina Silk-Lined Bucket Hat
The new bucket hats with silk lining are set to become your new summer romance.
The 25-mommé silk lining keeps the frizz at bay, so no touch-ups are required when you’re ready to ditch the hat! Even better, the moisture-wicking silk keeps your head cool while keeping your roots free of oil.
Photo Courtesy of Damn Gina
34
KORA Organics Active Algae Lightweight Moisturizer
This moisturizer is formulated with sustainably sourced active ingredients and delivers a burst of hydrating and soothing nourishment for skin that looks healthy, radiant, and youthful. Aquamarine, a stone thought to help calm and soothe, is included in the Active Algae Lightweight Moisturizer.
Photo Courtesy of Kora
35
Ellis Brooklyn SALT Soothing Scented Body Oil
Are you ready to be surrounded by the scents of the sea, white tropical blossoms, and creamy sandalwood? SALT eau de perfume is now available in an ultra-luxurious body oil formula. This fragrant body care is loaded with squalane and strengthened with calming algae extract.
Photo Courtesy of Ellis Brooklyn
36
The Beauty Chef CLARIFY Inner Beauty Support
The first-ever solution to address those with skin prone to congestion and breakouts, CLARIFY, has been added to The Beauty Chef’s repertoire. Clarify is a blend of nutrients and herbal elements including broccoli sprouts, burdock, dandelion, and echinacea that work together to give you a cleaner, healthier, and smoother skin.
Photo Courtesy of The Beauty Chef
37
MERMADE HAIR STRAIGHTENER
The Mermade Hair Straightener will take you from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tame those morning flyaways, get your hair sleek and straightened, style your evening curls, and then repeat. Its gentle rounded edges and 28mm floating plates make it the ideal hair straightener for all hair kinds, lengths, and textures without snagging, yanking, or causing damage.
Photo Courtesy of Mermade
38
SLIP X ALICE + OLIVIA SPRING TIME HAIR WRAP
When the most sought-after silk brand in the world joins forces with the legendary vintage-inspired fashion label, The Slip x Alice + Olivia collection was created. The slip hair wrap is meant to help you preserve your hairstyle, minimize friction, tangles, and maintain your curls.
Photo Courtesy of Slip
39
Furtuna Skin PERLA BRILLANTE Daily Renewal Cream
This luxurious moisturizing cream protects against daily stressors, renews radiance, significantly reduces puffiness, and balances skin tone during the day, resetting the skin’s circadian cycle.
Photo Courtesy if Furtuna Skin
40
PHLUR Not Your Baby Eau de Parfum
Not Your Baby is a spicy floral scent that is undeniably seductive, fascinating, and irresistible. Before sinking into milky vanilla, tonka bean, and seductive sandalwood, a powdered palette of mimosa and violet travels through top notes of aromatic cardamom and sparkling bergamot. Not Your Baby is an unapologetically provocative aroma.
Photo Courtesy of Phlur
41
Lancôme La Vie Est Belle Oui Eau de Parfum
This new scent reaffirms Oui, La Vie Est Belle, “yes, life is beautiful”, with a celebratory new edition composed of enhanced ingredients from the original composition. A juicy burst of Raspberry Accord, a bouquet of Iris Pallida, magnetic Jasmin Sambac, and solar Ylang-ylang, makes La Vie Est Belle Oui more sensual and addictive than ever.
Photo Courtesy of Lancome
42
Ralph Lauren POLO EARTH EAU DE TOILETTE
With the NEW POLO EARTH EAU DE TOILETTE, Ralph Lauren Fragrances combines elegance, nature, and sustainability. To reduce environmental effect, the fragrance’s creative, refillable packaging uses post-consumer recycled materials and an FSC-certified wood cap, carton, and label. The sparkling citrus of Bergamot Heart and the vibrancy of Green Mandarin are balanced with the herbal richness of Sage Heart and the freshness of Diva Lavender in this sheer, yet opulent perfume that is pleasant and easy to wear.
Photo Courtesy of Ralph Lauren
43
Maison Francis Kurkdjian OUD satin mood Elixirs Set
OUD Satin Mood extrait de parfum amplifies the fragrance’s lavishly sensuous and gourmand sillage. Francis Kurkdjian personally picked the woody, leathery notes of oud from Laos, which mingle with an abundance of roses and spices to create the illusion of a shimmering piece of fabric. This exquisite elixir comes in a roll-on shape that can be applied to the insides of the wrists and elbows, the nape of the neck, or the décolletage, where it will unleash its ambery, woody, floral notes when it comes into contact with the skin.
Photo Courtesy of Maison Francis Kurkdjian
44
Valentino Donna Born In Roma Coral Fantasy
Valentino’s Donna Born In Roma Coral Fantasy Parfum is a fruity, flowery scent twisted by a bright and juicy orange note, heightened by rose, and laced with jasmine. This is the ideal gift for the spring-loving lady in your life!
Photo Courtesy of Valentino
45
KLUR Sculpture + A Form & Correct Overnight Enrichment Cream
Sculpture A is a botanical-packed blend developed to encourage skin rejuvenation as you sleep and constructed around gentle consistency for well-rounded, long-lasting benefits that streamline your beauty regimen once and for all, with a focus on tackling the impacts of eco-aging.
Photo Courtesy of Klur
