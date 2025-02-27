A New Study Finds Carcinogens in 10 Synthetic Braiding Hair Brands

Alena Frolova / Getty Images

Last year, a class action lawsuit against relaxer brands—including L’Oréal’s Dark & Lovely and Ultra Sheen, Just for Me, and Motions, among others— was filed for allegedly causing almost 10,000 cases of cancer. Now, a new Consumer Reports study found carcinogens, a substance that can increase the risk of developing cancer, in synthetic braiding hair.

From X-Pression Pre-Stretched Braiding Hair to Sassy’s 100% Kanekalon Jumbo Braid, the study tested for heavy metals and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) in 10 popular synthetic hair brands. In the end? They found carcinogens in every single one.

VOCs, for example, were emitted when the hair was heated to a boil, just like the water we dip our ends in. While lead was detected in 9 out of 10 of the brands, users also reported negative skin reactions, which could be the cause of your itchy, irritated scalp after a braid appointment.

“As a father of two Black daughters, I know firsthand that getting braids is part of the culture, and alternatives to synthetic hair aren’t always accessible or affordable,” James Rogers, PhD, Director and Head of Product Safety Testing for Consumer Reports says in a statement. Synthetic braiding hair is predominately marketed to Black women and at the same time, the chemical composition isn’t regulated by the FDA.

“It’s appalling that toxic chemicals are in these products with so little scrutiny from those who are supposed to protect people,” says Oriene Shin, Manager of Safety Advocacy for Consumer Reports. “This inaction has failed Black women for too long, and policymakers should take the steps necessary to address these gaps and hold companies accountable that put consumers at risk.”

According to Rogers, most synthetic braiding hair lacks ingredient disclosure, and is often worn for weeks at a time which increases potential exposure to unsafe chemicals. “Consumers should never have to risk their health when choosing personal care products, and yet, harmful ingredients in products marketed to Black women continue to go unaddressed,” Shin adds.

Black consumers represent over 70 percent of the hair extension market, spending approximately six times more on hair care than other ethnic groups.