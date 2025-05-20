Recent beauty trends have proven that a shiny finish has never been more in vogue. From glass skin and hair to gel-polished manicures, the sentiment around sporting a glistening look is pretty unanimous. But before the rise of dewy skin and patent leather lids, there was lip gloss. Slick, thick, and never ceasing to deliver maximum shine, lip glosses were the ultimate beauty accessory—and they’re making a major comeback. In their 2.0 era, today’s lip glosses are leaning into nostalgic elements while embracing modern formulations.

Forget roller balls and squeeze tubes—these glosses deliver more than just shine. Whether they’re incorporating plumping ingredients or skincare staples to moisturize and hydrate, the new crop brings something new to the category. No longer sticky or heavy, they have lightweight formulas that work just as well over lipsticks as on bare lips. But their best feature is also their oldest. Like the tubes from your youth, they provide mirror-like shine and a lustrous finish that lasts for hours.

Ahead, see the best grown-up lip glosses to add to your collection ASAP.

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on the links we provide, we may receive compensation.