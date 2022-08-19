Courtesy of Brand

Beauty lovers know that a trip to Sephora is equivalent to a kid going to the candy shop. And speaking of Sephora, Rihanna’s latest releases from Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin are now in store.

To enhance your makeup kit, Fenty Beauty has launched two new products and as one of the first beauty brands to cater to all shades from fair to deep skin tones, these inclusive products are bound to make their way into your regimen. Although Fenty Beauty released one of the most extensive foundation ranges (50 shades), Rihanna and her team are still dedicated to covering every corner. Fenty Beauty’s Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation introduces 9 new shades after identifying gaps within the existing range. The new shades are centered around different combinations of neutral and olive undertones to offer an even more inclusive range.

Once your base is set with foundation, Fenty Beauty’s new Eaze Drop’lit All-Over Glow Enhancer will help you achieve that glass skin look by delivering an instant, natural glow. And not only does this product make your skin appear more radiant, it’s also packed with beneficial ingredients that make it a skincare-makeup hybrid. Some of the ingredients include prickly pear extract for hydration, vitamin E for brightening and milk thistle extract to reduce the appearance of pores. The Eaze Drop’lit All-Over Glow Enhancer is available in four shades and you can find your best match on the brand’s website based on your foundation shade.

And to ensure that we’re maintaining clean, healthy skin, Fenty Skin has also released two new products: Fenty Skin Fat Water Hydrating Milky Toner Essence and Fenty Skin Cocoa Cleans’r Soothing All-Over Cleansing Bar. The new toner is a sister to the Fenty Skin’s Fat Water Pore-Refining Toner, but this one delivers even more hydration and strengthens the skin’s moisture barrier.

The new cleansing bar is gentle enough to be used for the face and body. It’s also packed with nourishing ingredients like baobob oil, shea butter, cocoa butter, cocoa powder, vitamin E and plantain extract to leave your skin feeling soft and extra hydrated.

Ahead, shop all of the latest launches from Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin.