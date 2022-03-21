The New Beauty Product Launches Perfect For Spring Preparation

In preparation for the spring season, we’re revamping our routines and indulging in self-care like never before as we bid adieu to the winter months and welcome the approach of warmer weather with open arms. These new beauty product launches are the proof of that.
We’ve assembled a list of some of our favorite new launches, for you to peruse ahead. Take a peek at the new products that are promoting self-love and happiness, from high-shine glosses to luxurious body washes.
01
L’Oréal Paris Elvive Dream Lengths Curls Moisture Push Shampoo
The paraben-free nourishing formulations in Elvive Dream Lengths Curls help you create dreamily hydrated, defined, bouncy, soft curly hair without the heaviness. Elvive Dream Lengths Curls curly hair routine aids curls in long-lasting moisture for fully hydrated curly hair from scalp to tip and defines curly hair by shaping and preserving the structure, thanks to a mixture of hyaluronic acid and fine castor oil.
02
St. Ives Coconut Water & Orchid Body Wash Soap
Give yourself the gift of a full-body detox! St. Ives Coconut Water & Orchid Hydrating Body Wash is made with 100 percent natural coconut water and orchid flower extracts, and it surrounds you in a sweet-smelling, tropical-scented sudsy foam that leaves your skin nourished, silky, and smooth. This product has been dermatologist-tested and is parabens-free.
03
Hard Candy Instant Summer Bronzer
Capture the warm glow that comes from spending a day in the sun. This weightless bronzer is infused with mango and cocoa butter to condition and nourish the face, giving it an instantly soft and summery glow.
04
Lottie London Gossip Girl Sweet Blush
Lottie London is debuting a lightweight, easy-to-apply liquid blush, which will give your cheeks a pop of color! The Gossip Girl Sweet Blush instantly brightens and lifts the complexion and has a long-wearing impact.
05
BYBI Glowcurrant Booster
The Glowcurrant Booster is a strong face oil that brightens, nourishes, and moisturizes the skin. It is the world’s first carbon-negative skincare product. It helps to promote a brighter, smoother, and luminous complexion because it is high in salicin, vitamins, and fatty acids.
06
Schmidt Deodorant Spray
Schmidt’s is introducing its very first Natural Deodorant Spray! Schmidt’s newest product range has odor-fighting elements and unique essential oils that keep you smelling fresh for up to 48 hours. Schmidt’s Natural Deodorant Spray is made to dry rapidly with little residue.
07
Curls Hair Under There Bomb Braid In Conditioner
The “Hair Under There” Collection is a complete top-to-bottom hair care solution designed to help weave and wig wearers maintain their natural hair. Prior to any long-term installations, the hair and scalp must be well washed, conditioned, and moisturized in order for protective styles to be truly beneficial. CURLS, a global leader in natural hair care, has introduced a new line of scalp and hair care products that are intended to maintain and encourage healthy hair development while wearing a protective style.
08
Odele Moisture Hair Treatment Mask
This mask is formulated with keravis, quinoa, argan, and jojoba to repair, restore, nourish, and add shine to your locks. It has Odele’s signature 100 percent natural fragrance and is for all hair types, gender-neutral, and meant to be shared.
09
Bath & Body Works PINK PINEAPPLE SUNRISE Shower Gel
You’ll never want to leave paradise if this is how it smells. This delicious tropical fruit is the ultimate escape in your own bathroom, with sweet pink pineapple, palm sugar, and sun-drenched nectar.
10
Milani Highly Rated Lash & Brow Serum
Milani Lash + Brow Serum is a nightly serum that lengthens and volumizes lashes and brows. In just eight weeks, the tapered, precision brush allows for focused lash and brow treatment, giving you outstanding results.
11
BYOMA Balancing Face Mist
This gentle and alcohol-free, pH-balanced face spray is the ideal quick remedy for balancing and soothing skin while also boosting your microbiome for a healthier complexion. The Tri-Ceramide Complex (ceramides, cholesterol, fatty acids) with a potent pair of allantoin (to moisturize and soothe skin) and probiotic ferment helps restore and reinforce the skin’s microbiome, insulating skin from external stressors and reducing redness and inflammation. The oil-free, non-comedogenic, alcohol- and fragrance-free, vegan, and cruelty-free skincare formula has been dermatologist-tested and certified.
12
Tower 28 ShineOn Milky Lip Jelly in Pistachio
Pistachio, the newest addition to the ShineOn Milky Lip Jelly collection, is a nude pink gloss formulated with a unique blend of five nourishing oils, including apricot kernel oil, avocado oil, and raspberry seed oil, to soothe and protect lips. Apply to bare lips or over your favorite lip color for a gorgeous pop of color.
13
Camille Rose BLACK CASTOR OIL + CHEBE REPAIR
The first natural hair care collection to combine African Chebe Powder’s strength with Jamaican Black Castor Oil’s healing and growing capabilities.
14
Pacifica Dreamlit Glow Under Eye Brightener
With a combination of Vegan collagen, Vitamin E, and jojoba seed oil, Dreamlit Glow Undereye Brightener helps to brighten your under eyes. The solution was created with light-reflecting minerals to moisturize your sensitive under eyes and quickly decrease the appearance of puffiness and fine wrinkles, leaving you with remarkably clear skin and a temporary lifting effect.
15
ITEM Beauty Blushin Like Cream Blush
You can create crush-worthy color with this weightless cream-to-matte blush. Dab, dot, and blend with any instrument – your fingertips, a brush, or a blending sponge – for rapid pigment that won’t mess up your makeup. Finish with powder. It’s created with good-for-you squalane and kiwi seed oil for a boost of moisture and smooth, never-cakey cheeks
16
Bei Polished Rockin’ Robin Red Nail Polish
Pamper yourself and others with this easy-to-apply vegan nail color. It’s a must-have accessory because of the traditional red tone’s superb coverage and long-lasting shine.
17
YANY Beauty Glow Liquid Highlighter
This highlighter is the most natural-looking highlighter you’ll ever own! These two shades, which are available in a rose and gold-tone, are appropriate for all skin tones. Simply dab on with the tapered applicator to bring out the natural beauty of your cheekbones, forehead, and chin. To emphasize the fullness of your lips, apply it to your cupid’s bow.
18
LYS Beauty Triple Fix Full Coverage Brightening Concealer
Designed with both the face and undereye area in mind, this flexible concealer satisfies the craving for coverage, while imparting a healthy, natural finish to the skin regardless of your skin type! This vegan formula is designed to build and layer beautifully on the skin without settling into fine lines and pores.
19
Treslúce Beauty Bold y Atrevida Liquid Lip Tint
Treslúce Beauty has recently moved into the lip market with the launch of their Bold y Atrevida Liquid Lip Tint! With hyaluronic acid to noticeably plump lips and glycerin to nourish and hydrate them, this long-lasting brilliant splash of color is sure to please. Thanks to plant-derived oils, which create a cooling feeling and a dewy sheen, this lip tint is ultra-comfortable—perfect for the dry winter months.
20
Everyday Humans Ease Up Watery PHA Oil Cleanser
The Ease Up PHA Watery Oil Cleanser is an oil-based cleanser that removes SPF, helps fight photoaging symptoms caused by sun damage, and uses antioxidant-rich Upcycled Green Fig Extract. With the help of recycled green fig extract, this multi-purpose night regimen gently eliminates dead skin cells to reveal brighter, smoother skin.
21
Kosterina Extra Virgin Olive Oil Deodorant
Kosterina has created an aluminum-free deodorant that delivers long-lasting freshness with no residue. With a delicate perfume of fresh lavender, lemon, and rosemary, the nutritious ingredients of Kosterina’s characteristic extra virgin olive oil are utilized to hydrate while preventing odor.
22
Maelove Sheer Silk Moisturizing Cleanser
Sheer Silk pampers dry skin without over stripping it by combining the lightweight feel of a cleanser with the high-performance components of a moisturizer (ceramides, cholesterol, hyaluronic acid, and glycerin). This opulent cream cleanser removes pollutants softly yet thoroughly, leaving skin soft and soothed in preparation for the rest of your skincare regimen.
23
Salt. XO Yoni Shower Gel
For all-day freshness, balance your pH and moisturize your vulva! The herbal feminine wash was intended to make you feel fresh while addressing common concerns like odor and dryness without the use of irritating chemicals, scents, or colors. The calming botanical-based components like aloe, seaweed, and cucumber, mixed with potent antibacterial essential oils like tea tree(melaleuca), will leave you satisfied.
24
PAUME Probiotic Hand Balm
Natural probiotics and plant-based emollients are added to this thick, fast-absorbing hand balm, which provides long-lasting hydration and improves skin tone, elasticity, and texture. A woodsy, citrus, herbaceous aroma will excite your senses thanks to their proprietary combination of five essential oils.
25
Olive & June Mani + Pedi Scrub
For the maximum exfoliation experience, this scrub has many grit sizes. Enzymes and volcanic sand gently buff away dry skin, while moisturizing oils leave hands and feet incredibly soft and glowing
26
PATTERN Satin Cap
The new PATTERN Satin Cap protects curls from friction, reduces breakage, and helps hair keep moisture overnight. This cap is great for short coils and protects any and all hairstyles including rod sets, pin curls, wash and go, afros and beyond, with a soft, yet snug elastic band to prevent edges and baby hairs from harm, making it the proper overnight, TLC necessity. This luxury design, made of high-quality, double-lined black satin, is silky, airy, and elegant for strands that demand the best.
27
Patrick Ta Major Volume Plumping Lip Gloss
This high-shine gloss adds a hint of color while plumping and hydrating your lips. It contains plant-based ingredients such as ginger and cinnamon, which will give you soft, pillowy lips.
28
Thread Beauty 10 Light Cool Bundle
This all-inclusive bundle speaks for itself! Replace nearly 10 items in your makeup bag with this three-piece bundle guaranteeing nearly endless means of self-expression in just three simple steps!!
29
Freck Beauty LASHROCKET LINER with Lash Enhancing Peptides
LASHROCKET Liquid Eyeliner is a jet black, highly pigmented, transfer-proof, nourishing, and conditioning liner-serum made with lash-enhancing peptides that give you fuller, longer lashes over time. It’s simple to use, comfortable to wear, and never fades, bleeds, smudges, or flakes.
30
Bali Body Body Highlighter
The Body Highlighter is a luxurious cream that creates a smooth, sparkly skin tint on the arms, legs, and décolletage in seconds. The odorless, lightweight cream mixes smoothly into the skin, creating a luminous bronzed glow.
31
Vacation Lip Desserts Collector’s Set
Lip Desserts are a one-of-a-kind combination of world-class flavor, hydration, and luscious protection. The five delectable SPF 30 Lip Balms are inspired by famous sweets from all around the world. Strawberry Jello Salad, Bananas Foster, Pineapple Upside-Down Cake, Bombe Alaska, and the popular After Dinner Mint are among the dishes included.
32
Noshinku Eucalyptus Refillable Pocket Sanitizer
Noshinku is a natural essential oil combination with Australian Eucalyptus, Herbal Rosemary, and a dash of Marjoram that is refreshing, clean, and somewhat earthy. To soothe, hydrate, and protect the skin, this nourishing sanitizer contains 70 percent pharma-grade ethyl alcohol made from organic cane sugar, as well as a conditioning blend of Aloe, Rosa Canina, Jojoba, and Argan. The Noshinku sanitizer is FDA-approved and compliant.
33
CTZN COSMETICS Code Red
CTZN Cosmetics has partnered with activist and fellow beauty entrepreneur Diipa Büller-Khosla to deliver the beauty community a range that includes a perfect red tone for every citizen of the world, which has been thoughtfully produced over the course of nearly four years.
34
YSL Lash Clash Extreme Volume Mascara
The YSL Lash Clash Mascara stands out because of its enormous spoolie and the fragrance-free, paraben-free formula with nourishing Iris Extract and a deep black finish that gives you more volume and 24-hour smudge-proof wear for rich color from root to tip.
35
Peach & Lily Ginger Melt Oil Cleanser
Within seconds, melt and remove all makeup, SPF, excess oil, and pollutants. Thanks to antioxidant-rich ginger, clarifying pineapple and papaya and relaxing sunflower seed and grapeseed oils, Ginger Melt Oil Cleanser is your modern oil cleanser developed to offer you immaculate skin. Ginger Melt is suitable for all skin types and is non-drying and non-clogging.
36
Jillian Dempsey Spot Stick Concealer
This easy-to-blend concealer nourishes skin with vitamin E and Sunflower Seed Oil while blurring imperfections away without the need for foundation.
37
FITISH Boundary Issues Glycolic Body Wash
For a radiant finish, Boundary Issues smooths rough bumps and uneven skin texture. The CBD + glycolic acid-based body wash contains a unique blend of aloe and green tea that deeply cleanses while exfoliating dead surface skin cells to reveal rejuvenated skin. The oils of orange peel and eucalyptus energize the skin while also hydrating it. In only one shower, this hardworking solution will offer you soft, supple, and nourished skin.
38
Fig.1 Vitamin C 15% Treatment
Vitamins and hydration are delivered in this supercharged antioxidant treatment for beautiful, healthy skin. 15 percent L-ascorbic acid (the most powerful form of vitamin C), 1 percent vitamin E, and 0.5 percent ferulic acid smooth, brighten and nourish your skin. This therapy begins to minimize the appearance of fine lines in as little as four weeks, resulting in healthier-looking skin. Except for people with extremely sensitive skin, this product is suitable for all skin types.
39
103 COLLECTION Vegan Antioxidant Skin Care Bundle
The future of anti-aging skincare for sensitive skin has finally arrived thanks to 103 Collection’s breakthrough first-of-its-kind Antioxidant Skin Care Bundle. Each package includes a 3-step daily routine to follow. The hydrating and soothing skincare recipe contains an exceptional blend of botanical plant extracts and cold-pressed plant oils that plump, brighten, and moisturize the skin to reduce visible signs of aging. This moisturizing solution absorbs quickly and leaves the skin feeling youthful.
40
Farmacy Honey Potion Plus
This revamped and improved version of the skincare classic now contains additional powerful components including ceramides and niacinamide, which help to rebuild and repair the skin’s barrier while also boosting radiance. The new recipe has a milder aroma, a more moderate warming feeling while containing the brand’s secret blend of honey, apple extract, and cica.
41
Bouclème Protein Booster
Our hair, like our bodies, requires a daily dosage of protein to keep fit and healthy. Protein Boost allows you to personalize your workout without adding an extra step. These powerful drops can be added to Bouclème’s cleanser, conditioner, or Curl Cream to boost elasticity and strengthen bonds to prevent breakage.
42
Hyper! Skin Fade and Glow AHA Mask
With the Fade & Glow AHA Mask, Hyper Skin is expanding its product portfolio for the first time. The mask contains a powerful AHA pair of glycolic acid and mandelic acid to clear congested pores and brighten dull skin, while niacinamide and bearberry help erase persistent dark spots. Salicylic acid and sea buckthorn work together to stop impending outbreaks in their tracks.
43
Skinfix Skin Barrier Restoring Gel Cream
Skinfix introduces the Skin Barrier Restoring Gel Cream, which has been clinically proved to aid in the restoration, strengthening, balancing, and protection of the skin barrier. This product is ideal for all skin types and provides intense, long-lasting hydration, as well as being clinically proven to boost skin moisture by 50%.
44
Ceremonia Sunday Reset Duo
The Papaya Scalp Scrub is a whipped shampoo that exfoliates, revitalizes, and removes pollutants and buildup with Papaya Enzymes and Bolivian Pink Salt. For optimal hair growth, your scalp will be left clean, balanced, and comfortable. This silky mask replenishes, conditions, and strengthens dry, frizzy, and damaged hair with nourishing oils, necessary fatty acids, and supercharged vitamins.
45
Natural & Brown Shower Filter
You’ll never go back to showers that release harsh waters and chemicals after using this shower filter. While minimizing breakage and removing chlorine, ammonia, and other pollutants from the water, the Natural and Brown Shower Filter helps to treat dry skin and scalp and reduce unpleasant water odor. It’s also simple to install.
46
Sonäge Skincare Baby Frioz Mini Icy Globes
The Baby Frioz Mini Icy Globes tool is a miniature version of the Frioz Icy Globes tool, which has won numerous awards. A 5-in-1 cryo facial massage tool stimulates blood circulation, helps depuff the face and eye area, reduces breakouts, shrinks pores, and reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles in an instant.
47
Youth To The People Retinal + Niacinamide Youth Serum
The marriage of retinal and niacinamide smooths textured and blemished skin, improves the look of fine lines and wrinkles and brightens uneven skin tone in no time.
48
J’Organics Solutions Kid’s Super Healthy Hair Kit
It’s all about the ingredients. J’Organic Solutions is dedicated to providing the highest-quality, healthy hair products for your natural-haired children. Frizzy flyaways, difficult tangles, and frequent breakage are all common features of children’s hair. The Super Healthy Hair Kit for Kids provides intense moisture to control unruly strands, whether they’re thick and curly or dry.
49
Common Heir Retinol Serum
Smoothing botanicals detox and visibly revitalize the skin, while Retinol’s clinically proven effects are increased. The product nourishes melanin-rich skin, sensitive skin, and your gorgeous skin with squalane and algae oil.
50
PATBO X TRESEMMÉ EFFORTLESS LUXE KIT
TRESemmé’s NEW One Step Stylers—a series of hairstyle products with five benefits in each bottle—inspired the accessories in this kit. The styling products and hair accessories, when combined with goods produced in Brazil, create effortless, elevated hairstyles in one simple step.
51
product-image-spacer
01
L'Oréal Paris Elvive Dream Lengths Curls Moisture Push Shampoo
The paraben-free nourishing formulations in Elvive Dream Lengths Curls help you create dreamily hydrated, defined, bouncy, soft curly hair without the heaviness. Elvive Dream Lengths Curls curly hair routine aids curls in long-lasting moisture for fully hydrated curly hair from scalp to tip and defines curly hair by shaping and preserving the structure, thanks to a mixture of hyaluronic acid and fine castor oil.
02
St. Ives Coconut Water & Orchid Body Wash Soap
Give yourself the gift of a full-body detox! St. Ives Coconut Water & Orchid Hydrating Body Wash is made with 100 percent natural coconut water and orchid flower extracts, and it surrounds you in a sweet-smelling, tropical-scented sudsy foam that leaves your skin nourished, silky, and smooth. This product has been dermatologist-tested and is parabens-free.
03
Hard Candy Instant Summer Bronzer
Capture the warm glow that comes from spending a day in the sun. This weightless bronzer is infused with mango and cocoa butter to condition and nourish the face, giving it an instantly soft and summery glow.
04
Lottie London Gossip Girl Sweet Blush
Lottie London is debuting a lightweight, easy-to-apply liquid blush, which will give your cheeks a pop of color! The Gossip Girl Sweet Blush instantly brightens and lifts the complexion and has a long-wearing impact.
05
BYBI Glowcurrant Booster
The Glowcurrant Booster is a strong face oil that brightens, nourishes, and moisturizes the skin. It is the world's first carbon-negative skincare product. It helps to promote a brighter, smoother, and luminous complexion because it is high in salicin, vitamins, and fatty acids.
06
Schmidt Deodorant Spray
Schmidt's is introducing its very first Natural Deodorant Spray! Schmidt's newest product range has odor-fighting elements and unique essential oils that keep you smelling fresh for up to 48 hours. Schmidt's Natural Deodorant Spray is made to dry rapidly with little residue.
07
Curls Hair Under There Bomb Braid In Conditioner
The "Hair Under There" Collection is a complete top-to-bottom hair care solution designed to help weave and wig wearers maintain their natural hair. Prior to any long-term installations, the hair and scalp must be well washed, conditioned, and moisturized in order for protective styles to be truly beneficial. CURLS, a global leader in natural hair care, has introduced a new line of scalp and hair care products that are intended to maintain and encourage healthy hair development while wearing a protective style.
08
Odele Moisture Hair Treatment Mask
This mask is formulated with keravis, quinoa, argan, and jojoba to repair, restore, nourish, and add shine to your locks. It has Odele's signature 100 percent natural fragrance and is for all hair types, gender-neutral, and meant to be shared.
09
Bath & Body Works PINK PINEAPPLE SUNRISE Shower Gel
You'll never want to leave paradise if this is how it smells. This delicious tropical fruit is the ultimate escape in your own bathroom, with sweet pink pineapple, palm sugar, and sun-drenched nectar.
10
Milani Highly Rated Lash & Brow Serum
Milani Lash + Brow Serum is a nightly serum that lengthens and volumizes lashes and brows. In just eight weeks, the tapered, precision brush allows for focused lash and brow treatment, giving you outstanding results.
11
BYOMA Balancing Face Mist
This gentle and alcohol-free, pH-balanced face spray is the ideal quick remedy for balancing and soothing skin while also boosting your microbiome for a healthier complexion. The Tri-Ceramide Complex (ceramides, cholesterol, fatty acids) with a potent pair of allantoin (to moisturize and soothe skin) and probiotic ferment helps restore and reinforce the skin's microbiome, insulating skin from external stressors and reducing redness and inflammation. The oil-free, non-comedogenic, alcohol- and fragrance-free, vegan, and cruelty-free skincare formula has been dermatologist-tested and certified.
12
Tower 28 ShineOn Milky Lip Jelly in Pistachio
Pistachio, the newest addition to the ShineOn Milky Lip Jelly collection, is a nude pink gloss formulated with a unique blend of five nourishing oils, including apricot kernel oil, avocado oil, and raspberry seed oil, to soothe and protect lips. Apply to bare lips or over your favorite lip color for a gorgeous pop of color.
13
Camille Rose BLACK CASTOR OIL + CHEBE REPAIR
The first natural hair care collection to combine African Chebe Powder's strength with Jamaican Black Castor Oil's healing and growing capabilities.
14
Pacifica Dreamlit Glow Under Eye Brightener
With a combination of Vegan collagen, Vitamin E, and jojoba seed oil, Dreamlit Glow Undereye Brightener helps to brighten your under eyes. The solution was created with light-reflecting minerals to moisturize your sensitive under eyes and quickly decrease the appearance of puffiness and fine wrinkles, leaving you with remarkably clear skin and a temporary lifting effect.
15
ITEM Beauty Blushin Like Cream Blush
You can create crush-worthy color with this weightless cream-to-matte blush. Dab, dot, and blend with any instrument – your fingertips, a brush, or a blending sponge – for rapid pigment that won't mess up your makeup. Finish with powder. It's created with good-for-you squalane and kiwi seed oil for a boost of moisture and smooth, never-cakey cheeks
16
Bei Polished Rockin’ Robin Red Nail Polish
Pamper yourself and others with this easy-to-apply vegan nail color. It's a must-have accessory because of the traditional red tone's superb coverage and long-lasting shine.
17
YANY Beauty Glow Liquid Highlighter
This highlighter is the most natural-looking highlighter you'll ever own! These two shades, which are available in a rose and gold-tone, are appropriate for all skin tones. Simply dab on with the tapered applicator to bring out the natural beauty of your cheekbones, forehead, and chin. To emphasize the fullness of your lips, apply it to your cupid's bow.
18
LYS Beauty Triple Fix Full Coverage Brightening Concealer
Designed with both the face and undereye area in mind, this flexible concealer satisfies the craving for coverage, while imparting a healthy, natural finish to the skin regardless of your skin type! This vegan formula is designed to build and layer beautifully on the skin without settling into fine lines and pores.
19
Treslúce Beauty Bold y Atrevida Liquid Lip Tint
Treslúce Beauty has recently moved into the lip market with the launch of their Bold y Atrevida Liquid Lip Tint! With hyaluronic acid to noticeably plump lips and glycerin to nourish and hydrate them, this long-lasting brilliant splash of color is sure to please. Thanks to plant-derived oils, which create a cooling feeling and a dewy sheen, this lip tint is ultra-comfortable—perfect for the dry winter months.
20
Everyday Humans Ease Up Watery PHA Oil Cleanser
The Ease Up PHA Watery Oil Cleanser is an oil-based cleanser that removes SPF, helps fight photoaging symptoms caused by sun damage, and uses antioxidant-rich Upcycled Green Fig Extract. With the help of recycled green fig extract, this multi-purpose night regimen gently eliminates dead skin cells to reveal brighter, smoother skin.
21
Kosterina Extra Virgin Olive Oil Deodorant
Kosterina has created an aluminum-free deodorant that delivers long-lasting freshness with no residue. With a delicate perfume of fresh lavender, lemon, and rosemary, the nutritious ingredients of Kosterina's characteristic extra virgin olive oil are utilized to hydrate while preventing odor.
22
Maelove Sheer Silk Moisturizing Cleanser
Sheer Silk pampers dry skin without over stripping it by combining the lightweight feel of a cleanser with the high-performance components of a moisturizer (ceramides, cholesterol, hyaluronic acid, and glycerin). This opulent cream cleanser removes pollutants softly yet thoroughly, leaving skin soft and soothed in preparation for the rest of your skincare regimen.
23
Salt. XO Yoni Shower Gel
For all-day freshness, balance your pH and moisturize your vulva! The herbal feminine wash was intended to make you feel fresh while addressing common concerns like odor and dryness without the use of irritating chemicals, scents, or colors. The calming botanical-based components like aloe, seaweed, and cucumber, mixed with potent antibacterial essential oils like tea tree(melaleuca), will leave you satisfied.
24
PAUME Probiotic Hand Balm
Natural probiotics and plant-based emollients are added to this thick, fast-absorbing hand balm, which provides long-lasting hydration and improves skin tone, elasticity, and texture. A woodsy, citrus, herbaceous aroma will excite your senses thanks to their proprietary combination of five essential oils.
25
Olive & June Mani + Pedi Scrub
For the maximum exfoliation experience, this scrub has many grit sizes. Enzymes and volcanic sand gently buff away dry skin, while moisturizing oils leave hands and feet incredibly soft and glowing
26
PATTERN Satin Cap
The new PATTERN Satin Cap protects curls from friction, reduces breakage, and helps hair keep moisture overnight. This cap is great for short coils and protects any and all hairstyles including rod sets, pin curls, wash and go, afros and beyond, with a soft, yet snug elastic band to prevent edges and baby hairs from harm, making it the proper overnight, TLC necessity. This luxury design, made of high-quality, double-lined black satin, is silky, airy, and elegant for strands that demand the best.
27
Patrick Ta Major Volume Plumping Lip Gloss
This high-shine gloss adds a hint of color while plumping and hydrating your lips. It contains plant-based ingredients such as ginger and cinnamon, which will give you soft, pillowy lips.
28
Thread Beauty 10 Light Cool Bundle
This all-inclusive bundle speaks for itself! Replace nearly 10 items in your makeup bag with this three-piece bundle guaranteeing nearly endless means of self-expression in just three simple steps!!
29
Freck Beauty LASHROCKET LINER with Lash Enhancing Peptides
LASHROCKET Liquid Eyeliner is a jet black, highly pigmented, transfer-proof, nourishing, and conditioning liner-serum made with lash-enhancing peptides that give you fuller, longer lashes over time. It's simple to use, comfortable to wear, and never fades, bleeds, smudges, or flakes.
30
Bali Body Body Highlighter
The Body Highlighter is a luxurious cream that creates a smooth, sparkly skin tint on the arms, legs, and décolletage in seconds. The odorless, lightweight cream mixes smoothly into the skin, creating a luminous bronzed glow.
31
Vacation Lip Desserts Collector’s Set
Lip Desserts are a one-of-a-kind combination of world-class flavor, hydration, and luscious protection. The five delectable SPF 30 Lip Balms are inspired by famous sweets from all around the world. Strawberry Jello Salad, Bananas Foster, Pineapple Upside-Down Cake, Bombe Alaska, and the popular After Dinner Mint are among the dishes included.
32
Noshinku Eucalyptus Refillable Pocket Sanitizer
Noshinku is a natural essential oil combination with Australian Eucalyptus, Herbal Rosemary, and a dash of Marjoram that is refreshing, clean, and somewhat earthy. To soothe, hydrate, and protect the skin, this nourishing sanitizer contains 70 percent pharma-grade ethyl alcohol made from organic cane sugar, as well as a conditioning blend of Aloe, Rosa Canina, Jojoba, and Argan. The Noshinku sanitizer is FDA-approved and compliant.
33
CTZN COSMETICS Code Red
CTZN Cosmetics has partnered with activist and fellow beauty entrepreneur Diipa Büller-Khosla to deliver the beauty community a range that includes a perfect red tone for every citizen of the world, which has been thoughtfully produced over the course of nearly four years.
34
YSL Lash Clash Extreme Volume Mascara
The YSL Lash Clash Mascara stands out because of its enormous spoolie and the fragrance-free, paraben-free formula with nourishing Iris Extract and a deep black finish that gives you more volume and 24-hour smudge-proof wear for rich color from root to tip.
35
Peach & Lily Ginger Melt Oil Cleanser
Within seconds, melt and remove all makeup, SPF, excess oil, and pollutants. Thanks to antioxidant-rich ginger, clarifying pineapple and papaya and relaxing sunflower seed and grapeseed oils, Ginger Melt Oil Cleanser is your modern oil cleanser developed to offer you immaculate skin. Ginger Melt is suitable for all skin types and is non-drying and non-clogging.
36
Jillian Dempsey Spot Stick Concealer
This easy-to-blend concealer nourishes skin with vitamin E and Sunflower Seed Oil while blurring imperfections away without the need for foundation.
37
FITISH Boundary Issues Glycolic Body Wash
For a radiant finish, Boundary Issues smooths rough bumps and uneven skin texture. The CBD + glycolic acid-based body wash contains a unique blend of aloe and green tea that deeply cleanses while exfoliating dead surface skin cells to reveal rejuvenated skin. The oils of orange peel and eucalyptus energize the skin while also hydrating it. In only one shower, this hardworking solution will offer you soft, supple, and nourished skin.
38
Fig.1 Vitamin C 15% Treatment
Vitamins and hydration are delivered in this supercharged antioxidant treatment for beautiful, healthy skin. 15 percent L-ascorbic acid (the most powerful form of vitamin C), 1 percent vitamin E, and 0.5 percent ferulic acid smooth, brighten and nourish your skin. This therapy begins to minimize the appearance of fine lines in as little as four weeks, resulting in healthier-looking skin. Except for people with extremely sensitive skin, this product is suitable for all skin types.
39
103 COLLECTION Vegan Antioxidant Skin Care Bundle
The future of anti-aging skincare for sensitive skin has finally arrived thanks to 103 Collection's breakthrough first-of-its-kind Antioxidant Skin Care Bundle. Each package includes a 3-step daily routine to follow. The hydrating and soothing skincare recipe contains an exceptional blend of botanical plant extracts and cold-pressed plant oils that plump, brighten, and moisturize the skin to reduce visible signs of aging. This moisturizing solution absorbs quickly and leaves the skin feeling youthful.
40
Farmacy Honey Potion Plus
This revamped and improved version of the skincare classic now contains additional powerful components including ceramides and niacinamide, which help to rebuild and repair the skin's barrier while also boosting radiance. The new recipe has a milder aroma, a more moderate warming feeling while containing the brand's secret blend of honey, apple extract, and cica.
41
Bouclème Protein Booster
Our hair, like our bodies, requires a daily dosage of protein to keep fit and healthy. Protein Boost allows you to personalize your workout without adding an extra step. These powerful drops can be added to Bouclème's cleanser, conditioner, or Curl Cream to boost elasticity and strengthen bonds to prevent breakage.
42
Hyper! Skin Fade and Glow AHA Mask
With the Fade & Glow AHA Mask, Hyper Skin is expanding its product portfolio for the first time. The mask contains a powerful AHA pair of glycolic acid and mandelic acid to clear congested pores and brighten dull skin, while niacinamide and bearberry help erase persistent dark spots. Salicylic acid and sea buckthorn work together to stop impending outbreaks in their tracks.
43
Skinfix Skin Barrier Restoring Gel Cream
Skinfix introduces the Skin Barrier Restoring Gel Cream, which has been clinically proved to aid in the restoration, strengthening, balancing, and protection of the skin barrier. This product is ideal for all skin types and provides intense, long-lasting hydration, as well as being clinically proven to boost skin moisture by 50%.
44
Ceremonia Sunday Reset Duo
The Papaya Scalp Scrub is a whipped shampoo that exfoliates, revitalizes, and removes pollutants and buildup with Papaya Enzymes and Bolivian Pink Salt. For optimal hair growth, your scalp will be left clean, balanced, and comfortable. This silky mask replenishes, conditions, and strengthens dry, frizzy, and damaged hair with nourishing oils, necessary fatty acids, and supercharged vitamins.
45
Natural & Brown Shower Filter
You'll never go back to showers that release harsh waters and chemicals after using this shower filter. While minimizing breakage and removing chlorine, ammonia, and other pollutants from the water, the Natural and Brown Shower Filter helps to treat dry skin and scalp and reduce unpleasant water odor. It's also simple to install.
46
Sonäge Skincare Baby Frioz Mini Icy Globes
The Baby Frioz Mini Icy Globes tool is a miniature version of the Frioz Icy Globes tool, which has won numerous awards. A 5-in-1 cryo facial massage tool stimulates blood circulation, helps depuff the face and eye area, reduces breakouts, shrinks pores, and reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles in an instant.
47
Youth To The People Retinal + Niacinamide Youth Serum
The marriage of retinal and niacinamide smooths textured and blemished skin, improves the look of fine lines and wrinkles and brightens uneven skin tone in no time.
48
J’Organics Solutions Kid's Super Healthy Hair Kit
It's all about the ingredients. J'Organic Solutions is dedicated to providing the highest-quality, healthy hair products for your natural-haired children. Frizzy flyaways, difficult tangles, and frequent breakage are all common features of children's hair. The Super Healthy Hair Kit for Kids provides intense moisture to control unruly strands, whether they're thick and curly or dry.
49
Common Heir Retinol Serum
Smoothing botanicals detox and visibly revitalize the skin, while Retinol's clinically proven effects are increased. The product nourishes melanin-rich skin, sensitive skin, and your gorgeous skin with squalane and algae oil.
50
PATBO X TRESEMMÉ EFFORTLESS LUXE KIT
TRESemmé's NEW One Step Stylers—a series of hairstyle products with five benefits in each bottle—inspired the accessories in this kit. The styling products and hair accessories, when combined with goods produced in Brazil, create effortless, elevated hairstyles in one simple step.
51
product-image-spacer