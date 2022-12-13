Face Card: Our Favorite Nene Leakes Makeup Moments This Year

Bling Bling, Happy Birthday, Nene!

As we celebrate the OG Housewives star Nene Leakes on her 55th birthday, we’re looking at our favorite makeup moments from the meme queen in 2022. This year, Leakes was all about a signature soft glam, with hints of pinks and shimmery shadows complemented by her blonde bombshell tresses.

The former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” reality star has had a busy year. From viral memes of throwback moments like her running gif and her famous “bling bling bitches is mad” clip to becoming a Texas Southern University graduate on College Hill: Celebrity Edition on BET+. And with every Instagram post came a beat face of snatched high cheekbones and a pearly white smile. This year we’ve seen Leakes flaunt ombre nude lips, with the fox cut crease and the trendy fanned-out brows for the ultimate definition. From family gatherings to Atlanta parties and exclusive events, Leakes has opted into a more natural face in 2022, so we’re excited to see what looks she’ll dive into in the new year.

In celebration of her big 55, scroll ahead to see Nene’s best makeup moments in 2022.