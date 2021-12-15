Naturally Curly Announced Their Annual Beauty Winners Just In Time To Save Your Winter Curls!

Getty Images

Naturally Curly has announced the winners of their 2021 Best of the Best awards just in time to get our kinks, curls, and coils healthy for the upcoming new year.

The beauty experts tapped their NaturallyCurly community to weigh in on the best of the best in hair grooming and styling products including cleansers, conditions, creams, mouses, gels, and oils.

Dubbed by the Naturally Curly as “our holy grail of all times,” the seriously coveted products on this year’s list were separated into twenty-six categories. Each category was separated into 4 groups of options.

Each individual curl type and a general section were represented. The categories evaluated for each section included Best for All Curl Types, Best for Wavy Type 2, Best for Curly Type 3, and Best for Coily Type 4.

There were new products in the mix including oil blends, and curl cases. Offerings from innovators like Felicia Leatherwood, Monique Rodriguez and Tracee Ellis Ross were selected alongside tried and true standbys like the ultimate detangling tool, the Denman brush.

There was also a bonus category where readers could vote for their favorite curly blogger where each hair type was fully represented ensuring every hair type could see themselves and making sure there would be no texture discrimination in the results.

Founded in September 1998, the website has been a resource for those with curly hair to learn the facts behind the products on shelves, and celebrate and connect with one another for over two decades.

Want to see what their readers have to say about the products you have been pulling in and out of your cart all week? You can review the full list of the 2021 Best of the Best awards winners here.

NaturallyCurly is a subsidiary of Essence Ventures, the parent company of ESSENCE.