One Natural’s Hair Guide To Korean Spas

Sauna, body scrubs, and endless infrared light therapy sounds like a dream. Lucky for you, this is the reality at Korean Spas. These traditional beauty and wellness wonders are a one-of-a-kind destination for deep relaxation. Meanwhile, in an industry that is increasingly innovating ‘quick fixes’ for self-care, they embrace the slowness required to truly rejuvenate.

With endless amenities and a restaurant to keep you satiated, you could easily spend a whole day at one, and I often do. But for curly and coily spa-goers, the dry saunas can wreak havoc on your fragile strands, leaving them brittle and prone to damage. As both a natural hair and spa enthusiast, I’ve perfected my routine to maximize moisture for a seamless wash day.

Below for how I protect and pamper my curls for a day at the spa.

What Is A Korean Spa?

Korean Spas, or Jjimjilbang, are designed to relieve stress in the mind and body for holistic wellness and relaxation. They gained popularity in the 90s, rooted in ancient kiln sauna practices, like the Hanjeongmak, and drawing from traditional Korean and Buddhist traditions of bathing as a physical and spiritual cleanse. Now popularized both in Korea and the West, most facilities are open either 24 hours or late into the evening to accommodate work schedules and relaxation as a social and communal activity.

Unlike traditional western spas that tend to be more individualized, Jjimjibangs are a space where friends and family come together for intentional wellness. Though these are communal facilities, the bathhouses are separated by gender and people tend to keep to themselves outside of who they came with, so you can still easily enjoy a solo self-care day. Note that every spa is different and some have completely nude facilities where swimsuits are not allowed, so check before you go to make sure you are comfortable with their policies.

Prepare To Relax

There are a few things you should do the night before to ensure a smooth visit. First is proper hydration. With extended heat exposure comes excessive sweat, so drinking plenty of fluids with electrolytes the day before is essential for safe sauna use. I recommend consistently hydrating the day before and having a good breakfast in the morning so you have energy to properly flush toxins out of your body.

The next step is hair prep. Depending on the state of your hair, whether you are coming off a silk press or wash and go, you will want to thoroughly detangle it so it doesn’t become dry and even more knotted from the heat. I like to detangle my hair with a pre-poo treatment and wash if necessary (sometimes I will wash at the spa instead, it just depends on how much I feel like doing once there). Then I plait my hair into a few braids with leave-in conditioner for ease of maintenance once there. Braids are also perfect if you plan to forgo doing your hair at the spa and just want to relax, but I recommend at least doing a hair mask. They have a few amenities that will take your wash day to the next level, like the steam room and various saunas where heat can increase the efficacies of your products.

What To Bring:

Skin & Bodycare: Bring everything you would want for your ‘everything shower’, like serums and moisturizer for after the bathhouse. Most spas either give you a complimentary sheet mask with entry or they are available for purchase.

Exfoliating Cloth: Essential for getting a deep clean.They are often available for purchase but can be quite expensive, so it’s best to bring your own.

Hair Mask: This is the key to making the most of your experience. Something focused on moisture and not protein so you don’t overdo it. I like to bring travel size tubes for ease of use. The Cécred Deep Conditioner is my current favorite.

Shower Cap or Head Wrap: Having a barrier between the dry sauna air and your hair is essential. I recommend bringing a plastic shower cap as a first barrier and then a more durable cap/satin scarf to cover.

Leave-In Conditioner: You’ll need this to lock in moisture after the bathhouse. My current go-to is the Olaplex Moisturize and Mend or the Pattern Leave-In.

Entertainment If Desired: You can definitely sit and simply enjoy your own company. But, if you tend to get bored, books, magazines, and electronics are great to keep you occupied while you relax. Most spas allow you to stay as long as you want, so bring enough to keep you entertained for at least a few hours.

Upon Arrival

The first thing you’ll do when you arrive is place your belongings in an assigned locker. The front desk staff will give you a bracelet that you scan to pay for extra services and snacks. After stowing my things away, I pop into the bathhouse to rinse off and prep my hair with the mask before heading into the rest of the facility.

Visiting the bathhouse before the saunas is the first step in achieving maximum moisture. Once I’ve rinsed off and shampooed my hair if necessary, I pop into the steam room for 5-10 minutes with my hair down and allow the steam to fully open up the cuticle. It’s like the steam treatments you get at the salon but for your entire body. Then after leaving the bathhouse, I add the hair mask all over and braid my hair before putting on my shower cap. This is my favorite part, allowing my hair to marinate in moisture for a few hours while the heat of the sauna allows it to deeply penetrate.

Sauna, Treatments, and Rest

With your mask in and hair protected, it’s time to enjoy the sauna and other services like massage, reflexology, facials, and even hip steams. Most spas have a variety of saunas including salt, mud, clay, amethyst crystal, and more, each offering unique benefits. I usually like to start with two 10-15 minute sessions, then I’ll hydrate, rest a bit, and then do another round of two saunas.

The spa I go to has over ten sauna options, so there’s plenty to explore. After a few sessions, I’ll take a nap with infrared therapy which is great for inflammation, skin health, and reducing oxidative stress in the body. The time between sessions is when you can lounge at your leisure with your desired entertainment and enjoy snacks from the juice bars. Throughout the day, I try to embrace calmness and stillness as much as possible to really get into a grounded state.

Food and Fuel

You would be surprised how much of an appetite you can work up from relaxing. Aside from the sauna, I think the traditional Korean restaurant is my favorite part of the spa. There are plenty of delicious options including bibimbap, dumplings, and sundubu. People often enjoy their food solo with books, magazines, and iPads to watch shows, or in small groups to socialize.

After a big meal, I like to take a rest in one of the rooms with infrared light therapy before going back to the saunas. There are several rooms throughout the facility where you can enjoy dimly lit quiet time and even take a nap. Remember that especially after having salty foods, you should drink plenty of water so you don’t become dehydrated in the saunas.

The Bath House

Now that a few hours have passed so the mask has had time to work its magic and you’ve sweat out your body weight in water, it’s time for the bathhouse. First, I cleanse my body before entering one of the spa pools, which range from hot tubs at various temperatures to cold plunges. Then I go back to the steam room and allow the moisture to reactivate the hair mask. After just a few minutes, you’ll notice all tangles melt away and your hair is left ultra hydrated. I like to sit for about 10 minutes before finishing my shower at one of the stations. This is when I’ll cleanse my body again and exfoliate with a net sponge to get a deep clean.

Hydrate, Seal, & Head Home

By now, you are detoxified, exfoliated, and hydrated, it’s time to lock it all in. The combination of the hair mask and steam room make my hair feel like butter, eliminating all dehydration. After leaving the bathhouse, I lather my body in a rich moisturizer and do my skincare routine, then apply leave-in conditioner to my hair and either place it in a loose bun or braids. You could also fully style your hair as there are stations with blow driers and long mirror counters where you can take your time. I prefer keeping it simple and letting my hair breathe without styling products beyond moisture for a clean and refreshed feeling.

I wouldn’t suggest making plans after the spa because it always leaves me ready for even more relaxation at home. My last recommendation is hydrating and getting a good night’s rest. Your mind, body, and soul will thank you for the pampering.