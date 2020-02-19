Getty Images

It’s finally National Lash Day and we’re celebrating with endless eye batting and lash product shopping. Our obsession with lashes has grown so much that we starting putting them on our cars at one point. But there’s no question about it, they look so much better on our faces.

And some Tinseltown beauties will never be caught without their dramatic falsies. Anytime they hit a red carpet or event they have lashes that could cool down a room. And we can’t blame them. A good pair of lashes can easily transform your face and upgrade your entire look. Today was made for these beauties. So we salute their dedication to serving when it comes to their lashes, each and every time.

Check out some of their best eyelash moments in the gallery below.