Celebrity Beauties Who Always Slay Their Lashes
By Shalwah Evans ·

It’s finally National Lash Day and we’re celebrating with endless eye batting and lash product shopping. Our obsession with lashes has grown so much that we starting putting them on our cars at one point. But there’s no question about it, they look so much better on our faces.

And some Tinseltown beauties will never be caught without their dramatic falsies. Anytime they hit a red carpet or event they have lashes that could cool down a room. And we can’t blame them. A good pair of lashes can easily transform your face and upgrade your entire look. Today was made for these beauties. So we salute their dedication to serving when it comes to their lashes, each and every time.

Check out some of their best eyelash moments in the gallery below.

01
Ryan Destiny
Araya Diaz/WireImage)
02
Ava DuVernay
Steven Ferdman/FilmMagic
03
Justine Skye
Steve Granitz/WireImage
04
Tiffany "New York" Pollard
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
05
Cardi B
Steve Granitz/WireImage
06
Tierra Whack
Rachel Luna/WireImage
07
Saweetie
Michael Loccisano/Getty Image
08
Kash Doll
Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage
09
Eva Marcille
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
10
Lizzo
Steve Granitz/WireImage
11
Zendaya
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
12
Niecy Nash
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
13
Porsha Williams
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images
14
Blac Chyna
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/WireImage
15
Janelle Monáe
Steve Granitz/WireImage
