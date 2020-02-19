It’s finally National Lash Day and we’re celebrating with endless eye batting and lash product shopping. Our obsession with lashes has grown so much that we starting putting them on our cars at one point. But there’s no question about it, they look so much better on our faces.
And some Tinseltown beauties will never be caught without their dramatic falsies. Anytime they hit a red carpet or event they have lashes that could cool down a room. And we can’t blame them. A good pair of lashes can easily transform your face and upgrade your entire look. Today was made for these beauties. So we salute their dedication to serving when it comes to their lashes, each and every time.
Check out some of their best eyelash moments in the gallery below.
01
Ryan Destiny
02
Ava DuVernay
03
Justine Skye
04
Tiffany "New York" Pollard
05
Cardi B
06
Tierra Whack
07
Saweetie
08
Kash Doll
09
Eva Marcille
10
Lizzo
11
Zendaya
12
Niecy Nash
13
Porsha Williams
14
Blac Chyna
15
Janelle Monáe