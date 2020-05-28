Naomi Campbell Is The First-Ever Global Face of Pat McGrath Labs

Photo: Getty

When a legendary makeup artist like Pat McGrath joined forces with an iconic supermodel of unparalleled beauty like Naomi Campbell on the set of an i-D magazine photo shoot, a friendship grounded in artistic collaboration and glamour was a natural result.

The pair’s relationship, spanning over 25 years, has been punctuated by fantastical beauty moments stemming from their work together on photo shoots and runways. Their divine legacy will continue with Pat McGrath Labs’ “Divine Rose” campaign.

Today the makeup brand announced Naomi Campbell as the global face of Pat McGrath Labs–the first in the brand’s history. Throughout the year, Campbell will star in campaigns for the new Divine Rose collection—a heavenly hybrid of hues and pigments for eyes and lips—and Pat McGrath Labs’ new Masterchat Series.

McGrath, who says she thrilled about Campbell’s new appointment, describes the supermodel as the ideal McGrath muse.

“Naomi’s beauty is without compare, but what truly makes her special—and the ultimate McGrath Muse—is her legendary loyalty, unparalleled work ethic and sublime soul,” she says. “It’s an understatement to say that I consider myself blessed to call her a friend.”

Campbell notes that McGrath has been in her life since the early stages of her career and says it’s an honor to be the new official face of Pat McGrath Labs.

“Pat is my chosen family and an undeniable creative force in the beauty business. She has been in my life since the early stage of my career,” says Campbell. “Pat has created a line that brings fantasy and glamour back into our daily lives and makes us dream again! There’s no one else I’d rather embark on this journey with than the iconic Pat McGrath.”

The Divine Rose collection will go on sale May 29 on patmcgrath.com.