Nancy Twine is on a mission to pay it forward. After leaving Wall Street behind, she launched Briogeo and, at just 29 years old, made history as the youngest Black woman to launch a product line at Sephora.

Now, in celebration of Women’s History Month, the entrepreneur, investor, and philanthropist has launched, in tandem with ULTA, the Makers Mindset Workshop. This program is free and designed to uplift and empower women-led businesses in the consumer goods space. The initiative, which officially opened applications on International Women’s Day, March 8, 2025, provides a real-world roadmap for founders looking to take their Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) brands to the next level.

When Twine started her entrepreneurial journey, she didn’t have a clear roadmap. She realized the real game-changing insights don’t come from textbooks—they come from lived experience. With that in mind, the Makers Mindset Workshop was created to close the knowledge gap, foster community, and make business resources more accessible.

This isn’t just another business course; it’s a masterclass in making power moves. Ten lucky participants, set to be announced on April 14, 2025, will take part in an eight-session workshop led by Twine and a lineup of industry heavyweights. This will include everyone from NKO Club’s Kendall Toole and Danessa Myricks, to ULTA Beauty’s senior merchant Monique Benoit and Amy Liu, founder and CEO of Tower 28. The program will cover everything from securing investors to mastering brand storytelling, and it will culminate in a Grant Pitch, where participants will have the chance to secure a portion of $15,000 in grant funding.

Twine knows firsthand what it takes to break barriers, and she’s making sure the next generation of women entrepreneurs have the tools, knowledge, and financial backing to do the same. Women entrepreneurs continue to face significant hurdles in funding, mentorship, and access to key business insights. Thanks to ULTA and powerful Black women like Twine, the gap is being closed.