Think your nails don’t need special cold weather care just like your skin? Think again. With all the manipulating, gels, acrylics, press-ons, and other cosmetic changes your nails undergo, they can get pretty ravaged and dry. Traveling nail artist Jaree Vinson is ready to set you (and your nails) up for success.

With work in magazines, including ESSENCE, Brooklyn-based Vinson has seen her fair share of claws—both good and bad. And she shared three simple tips to keeping nails healthy as we transition from cold weather to spring, go from style to style, and more.

Drink up! Water is obviously essential to keeping your body well hydrated and healthy, but it helps to keep your nails healthy as well. Use cuticle oil. Cuticle oil nourishes the cuticles and keeps the nail plate moisturized and supple, keeping those annoying splits and breaks at a minimum. You’ll find that your nails are less brittle and break less often with regular use. “My favorite cuticle oil is Rose Oil from Young Nails Inc,” she said. Don’t use your nails as a tool. I know how tempting it is to use your nails to open canned drinks but you don’t want to do that. Always be careful of your nails, they are very sensitive and bruise very easily.

Check out some of our favorite recent Jaree Vinson creations, some inspired by celebrities and brands that we love.