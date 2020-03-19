Get Into These Hot Black-And-White Nail Designs For Spring
Getty Images
By Shalwah Evans ·

Tomorrow is the official start of spring, but it’s easy to forget with most conversations focusing on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19. And as most of us are quarantined or working from home, it’s also easy to get bored.

Break up the monotony of the news-work-family-news cycle and take some time to do a little pampering. These gorgeous black-and-white nail designs use a different color combo for spring than we typically see, and they’re fun and creative. They’re not easy to execute. But between shelter-in-place mandates, self-quarantines and work-from-home orders, many of us have nothing but time to try them.

Check out some of our favorite takes on the classic color combo for nails in the gallery below.

01
Black-and-White Classic Nails
Instagram/@amivnails
02
Black-and-White Classic Nails
Instagram/@nailsby.hails
03
Black-and-White Classic Nails
Instagram/@nails.bab
04
Black-and-White Classic Nails
Instagram/@ikinailspa
05
Black-and-White Classic Nails
Instagram/@thegelhouse
06
Black-and-White Classic Nails
Instagram/@medusanailshq
07
Black-and-White Classic Nails
Instagram/@bluesy_nails
08
Black-and-White Classic Nails
Instagram/@amivnails
09
Black-and-White Classic Nails
Instagram/@joymanicure
10
Black-and-White Classic Nails
Instagram/@thegigijiggles
11
Black-and-White Classic Nails
Instagram/@jeniece_jones
12
Black-and-White Classic Nails
Instagram/@paintbucketnails
13
Black-and-White Classic Nails
Instagram/@shespolished
14
Black-and-White Classic Nails
Instagram/@amivnails
15
Black-and-White Classic Nails
Instagram/@eunicornnails
16
Black-and-White Classic Nails
Instagram/@__luxk
17
Black-and-White Classic Nails
Instagram/@medusanailshq
