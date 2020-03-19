Get Into These Hot Black-And-White Nail Designs For Spring

Tomorrow is the official start of spring, but it’s easy to forget with most conversations focusing on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19. And as most of us are quarantined or working from home, it’s also easy to get bored.
Break up the monotony of the news-work-family-news cycle and take some time to do a little pampering. These gorgeous black-and-white nail designs use a different color combo for spring than we typically see, and they’re fun and creative. They’re not easy to execute. But between shelter-in-place mandates, self-quarantines and work-from-home orders, many of us have nothing but time to try them.
Check out some of our favorite takes on the classic color combo for nails in the gallery below.
01
Black-and-White Classic Nails
02
Black-and-White Classic Nails
03
Black-and-White Classic Nails
04
Black-and-White Classic Nails
05
Black-and-White Classic Nails
06
Black-and-White Classic Nails
07
Black-and-White Classic Nails
08
Black-and-White Classic Nails
09
Black-and-White Classic Nails
10
Black-and-White Classic Nails
11
Black-and-White Classic Nails
12
Black-and-White Classic Nails
13
Black-and-White Classic Nails
14
Black-and-White Classic Nails
15
Black-and-White Classic Nails
16
Black-and-White Classic Nails
17
Black-and-White Classic Nails