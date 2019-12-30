My Mom And Grandma Tried Glossier Makeup, Here’s What They Thought
My mother and my grandmother are pretty much my whole world. They were my first introduction to what it means to be beautiful physically and spiritually and I’ve modeled myself after them in a lot of ways.

Any bold, in-your-face sense of style I have comes from my feisty grandma, Barbara Ann, 72, and any air of sophistication I’m able to display comes from my mother, Dawn, 52.

Although my grandmother wears minimal makeup, I’ve admired her dramatic lashes, always fierce hairstyles (finger waves were my favorite) and impeccable nails over the years. My mother and I, on the other hand, are bona fide beauty girls and can spend a significant amount of time playing in makeup.

This holiday season, I had a chance to introduce my ladies to Glossier and they were impressed, to say the least.

Known for a more minimal approach to makeup, Glossier seemed like a perfect fit for two women who are all about enhancing their natural beauty. I was super excited to see how mature women, who have pretty regular beauty routines would feel about these new products.

My mother opted to try out the Perfecting Skin Tint & Stretch Concealer, Boy Brow and Sheer Matte Lipstick.

My sweet Barbara Ann, tried out the Stretch Concealer, Sheer Matte Lipstick, Lash Slick and Boy Brow (which she went home with).

Check out what they had to say about their experience below!

Sheer Matte Lipstick in Leo
Mom: "I'm not sure about this one, Nique. I feel like it might be too sheer. Can you see it? The color is great but I want more of it."
Sheer Matte Lipstick in Zip
Grandma: "This is nice! It's not too much but you still get a dab of color. I'm taking this."
Perfecting Skin Tint + Stretch Concealer Duo
Mom: "Ok so, I can get with this. They both go on super smooth and blend in well without being heavy at all. I'd definitely use it again."
Lash Slick
Grandma: "I love how this adds a little pop to my lashes without weighing them down."
Stretch Concealer
Grandma: "Oh I like this! I need something like this because I can't do that stuff all over my face. It's light! I don't even feel it."
Boy Brow
Mom: "Ok so I always struggle with these applicators, but I'm not mad at this. It looks super natural." Grandma: "See, this is what I need. I can't do my brows like y'all, this makes it easy and fills in my thin areas. I'm taking this too, baby."
