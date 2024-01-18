I Got My First Facial at Sage + Sound — Here’s How It Went

Shutterstock / Krakenimages.com

I have to admit that I have never had a facial before. As a man who has been working in the beauty industry for a considerable amount of time, it seems somewhat odd that I have never experienced this beauty treatment. Even though I test beauty products for a living, I have never had the pleasure of having someone magically give me a facial. My journey towards clear skin has not been easy, as I started out with oily skin, and now, I have developed sensitivity to some skincare products.

Last year, right around February, I was approached by an agency to get a complimentary facial using Fig 1 Co. at Sage + Sound. I took a deep breath as I was about to enter the spa. Just to be clear, I have never been to a luxurious spa and as a man, I was as nervous as one can be going into a beauty appointment.

Below, learn more about my first facial experience.

The skin prep

The aesthetician inquired about my skin type and what kind of facial I wanted. As I was new to this, I asked them questions to understand the process better. Facials are a popular form of skin treatment that aims to cleanse, exfoliate, hydrate, and moisturize your skin to give it a healthy and vibrant appearance. Facials can also help to minimize pores, reduce hyperpigmentation, fine lines, wrinkles, and eliminate blackheads. There are numerous types of facials available, but I received a specialized facial designed specifically for men.

The session

I have hyperpigmentation and sensitivity due to lack of SPF use. During a facial session, my esthetician used Fig 1 Co. Clarifying Gel Cleanser to gently exfoliate my skin and wash away my worries. What made the experience even better was the great conversation we had about relationships, entertainment, and our celebrity crushes. I believe that having a good conversation with your esthetician is the key to a fulfilling facial.

I was pleasantly surprised during my facial treatment. Despite being prone to pimples and redness, my skin did not react negatively to the products used. The treatment effectively removed all the oil buildup on my skin and tightened my pores. The esthetician even performed some extractions to get rid of a few blackheads. The treatment was concluded with the application of a moisturizer and SPF lip balm.

The results

As I was leaving the work station, numerous people, including members, publicists, and editors, complimented me on my evenly-toned and radiant skin. It was as if I was wearing makeup, and everyone was curious about the products I was using on my face. It felt like I was on my way to a red carpet event for a movie premiere or an award show.

While I was walking around, I ran into one of my colleagues and we chatted about her recent facial. We both agreed how amazing her skin looked after the treatment. A few weeks later, I noticed that my own skin was still glowing and looking better than ever before. This experience has convinced me to start getting facials regularly. For someone new to skincare, I can say facials are my secrets to my everlasting, glowy skin. And I really love the results.