As a habitual extension wearer, I have to admit that my hair is no stranger to hot tools. That said, my curl pattern can sometimes be a bit inconsistent — and by that, yes, I mean some heat damage here and there. That said, I often rely on rod sets such as perm rods and flexi rods for consistent, heat-free looks when my hair is out of extensions.

What often comes with these heat-free curls, however, are the flakes falling from my hair due to a not-so-great ingredient combo. I’ve tried the oil and gel combos and the cream and gel combos, but all have been to no avail. That was, until taking Moroccanoil for a spin.

Here’s the process for anyone who identifies with my plight here: Immediately after washing and conditioning my hair, I drench it in oil. My low-porosity hair is extremely thick, so I have to do a little more to lock in moisture. Of course, my oil of choice is the beloved Moroccanoil Treatment — a favorite of mine since I was in high school. After working through my strands from root to tip, I split my hair into four sections then separate it into even smaller parts for each rod. From there, I apply a dime-sized amount of Moroccanoil Curl Defining Cream to each piece, rolling it up to the scalp and securing firmly.

No, you’re not missing any steps, I literally only use one product for the perfect rod set.

After that rather lengthy process, comes a process even more lengthy but most important — the drying. Those that know, know, there is absolutely nothing worse than realizing at take down that your rod set is still wet. So once fully dry, I coat my hands again in the oil, take down the rods, and separate and fluff to my liking.



Already infused with argan oil, the Moroccanoil Curl Defining Cream provides that double dose of moisture that I need for a set that’s soft, frizz-free, nourished, lightweight, touchable, shiny and flake-free.

Let me also add, these heatless sets last just as long as they do when I use heavy gels. In fact, it actually lasts a little longer. I can count on bouncy curls for at least a week, with zero extra build-up.



So whether you’re one of the lucky ones with consistent curls without manipulation, or if you’re like me and need a little bit more help, Moroccanoil Defining Curl Cream is the one product that you have to have. It doesn’t hurt that it smells like heaven, either. Shop this product and the entire collection on Sephora.com.