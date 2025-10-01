22 of ESSENCE Cover Star Monica’s Best Beauty Moments

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

When it comes to timeless beauty and undeniable presence, our Fall/Winter 2025 cover star Monica has always delivered. The multi-platinum singer has never missed a beat when it comes to rocking sleek ‘90s hairstyles and glossy lips. Every era has given us a new look to love—and just like her music, her beauty moments remain iconic.

Back in 1998, she was already giving us queen energy on the American Music Awards red carpet with light purple shimmery eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, and a deep pink lip that set the tone for her bold, glamorous style. By 1999, she kept the momentum going at the 13th Annual Soul Train Music Awards press conference with a sleek high ponytail, bold eyeliner, and glossy lips, exuding elegance and international star power. That same year, at the Kid’s Choice Awards, she switched it up with a striking red lip—proving she could make even a playful carpet moment iconic.

In 2000, she turned heads at the GRAMMY Awards in a short cropped cut reminiscent of Halle Berry in Monster’s Ball, paired with her go-to red lipstick, cementing her status as a beauty risk-taker. By 2010, at the Down to Earth Los Angeles premiere, Monica kept things understated but powerful, pulling her waves back into a ponytail and letting a classic winged liner and red lipstick do all the talking. Seven years later, she reinvented her pixie cut moment with blonde hair, copper eyeshadow, and pink lipstick—a look that felt modern and fearless.

In 2019, she doubled down on her beauty icon status, first at Black Girls Rock! with slicked-back hair and dramatic winged eyeliner, then at Black Women OWN the Conversation at Piedmont Park, where she gave us another twist on the pixie, pairing it with pink-and-black liner for an unexpected edge. This year, at the 2025 Breezy Bowl XX Official Tour After Party, Monica was radiant in long, parted hair with dark pink lipstick and eyeshadow.

Most recently? She graced our Fall/Winter cover, alongside Brandy, in a middle part buss down, a smoky eye, and a mauve lip—perfect for the autumnal season. All-in-all, she continues to prove that nearly three decades into her career, her beauty evolution remains just as iconic as her voice.

In honor of the legend gracing our Fall/Winter cover, here are our favorite beauty moments below.