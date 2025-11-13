Monet McMichael And Method Haircare Transform Grand Central With The Shift

Courtesy of Jason Lowrie / BFA

When beauty creator Monet McMichael walked into Grand Central Terminal for The Shift—Method Haircare’s immersive transformation event—it was a full-circle moment ten years in the making.

She first discovered Method as a teenager, drawn in by the brand’s colorful packaging, affordable price point, and irresistible scents. “It smelled so good—fresh hair was everything to me back then,” she tells ESSENCE. What started as a high school shelf discovery has now evolved into a natural partnership rooted in shared values. “They’ve always represented inclusivity, quality, and accessibility—and that’s everything I stand for, too,” she adds.

Rubi Talavera, Monet McMichael

Long before she was a beauty mogul, McMichael’s love of beauty began at home. “My mom was my first beauty icon,” she recalls. “She was always so put together, and I learned everything from watching her.” Like many of us, during our adolescent years, we loved experimenting using our mom’s makeup. McMichael credits those early moments as the foundation of her beauty journey. “Hair was my first love,” she says. “My mom would braid or straighten it, and I’d make it last all week with my silk scarf. I’ve always been a glam girl.”

These days, McMichael’s hair routine strikes a balance between self-care and style. She loves a polished blowout but makes hydration her top priority. “I double shampoo, deep condition, and always use a mask or scalp oil,” she explains. “Method’s Repair line—the pink bottle with pea and rose—is my favorite. It smells amazing and keeps my hair healthy between styles.” On low-maintenance days, she opts for rope curls, embracing a natural, no-heat look.

Monet McMichael, Rubi Talavera

For McMichael, self-care is non-negotiable. “Whenever I skip my rituals, everything else starts to fall apart,” she admits. Her version of a reset includes what she calls an “everything shower” complete with music, skincare, fresh pajamas, and clean sheets. “That’s my therapy,” she says. “It’s how I re-center.”

Her beauty evolution mirrors her personal growth. She reminisnces her 2016 “bold glam” phase, with shimmery cut creases and matte brown lips looks she wore proudly to homeroom at 7 a.m. Now, her approach is more intentional and balanced. “Every fall, I find myself exploring beauty again,” she says. “I feel my best when everything’s in sync—nails done, hair done, makeup done.”

Confidence, she adds, isn’t just about appearance. “It’s something you have to nurture,” she reflects. “My family and friends keep me grounded, and when I’m centered, everything else falls into place. But a good pair of heels? That’ll shift your energy instantly.”

As she steps into the new season, McMichael is embracing her cozy, confident era—hosting friends, trying new recipes, and decorating her home for fall. “I thrive this time of year,” she says with a smile. “And let’s just say, with the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show coming up, I’m fully in my Angel era.”