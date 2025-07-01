Missy Elliott’s Iconic Beauty Evolution

“I was always just different,” reflected Missy Elliott to Brooklyn White in her 2023 ESSENCE cover interview. Despite her alternative approach to beauty, “I never even thought, ‘let me try to do the most outlandish thing.’ That never crossed my mind, ever.”

Elliott has long had an influence in beauty, especially in the music industry, without even trying. Songwriting and producing for artists like Aaliyah, SWV, and Total, Elliott began her solo career in 1996 with her debut studio album Supa Dupa Fly (which could be said about her beauty looks) releasing the following year. At the 1997 MTV Video Music Awards, she accepted three awards (for Breakthrough Video, Rap Video, and Direction) in short, gel-drenched curls, a red lip that complimented her purple shadow, and metallic silver nails.

But, that was just the beginning. As time went on, she became known for her marcel curls which were replaced by micro braids in the 2000s (like at the 30th Annual American Music Awards), while her eyeshadow temporarily turned neutral with her lash-focused looks (see: her 2006 portrait series). By the 2010s, she experimented with her look more than ever before, turning to black lipstick on BET’s “106 and Park” in 2013 and eye-covering, rockstar-approved bangs in 2016-17.

More recently, her maximalist beauty has evolved from hair-centric to nails and makeup heavy. She’s often seen in bedazzled acrylics, extra-long eyelash extensions, and dual-toned shadows fit for the most extravagant performances like the 2023 Lovers & Friends Festival.

In honor of Missy Elliott’s 54th birthday today, take a look through 12 of the most defining moments in her beauty evolution.

1990s

Missy Elliott during MTV Video Music Awards in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)

Missy Elliott during The 1999 Source Hip-Hop Music Awards at The Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

UNITED STATES – OCTOBER 16: Photo of Missy ELLIOTT; Missy Elliott at Hit Factory New York, 16 October 1998 (Photo by David Corio/Redferns)

2000s

Missy Elliott during The 30th Annual American Music Awards – Press Room at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)

NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 27: Rapper Missy Elliott attends the “Shark Tale” premiere at Central Park’s Delacorte Theater on September 27, 2004 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

MIAMI BEACH FL- DECEMBER 14: Rapper Missy Elliott poses for a portrait on December 14 2006 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images)

2010s

NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 14: Recording artist Missy Elliott poses backstage at BET’s ‘106 and Park’ at BET Studios on August 14, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/BET/Getty Images for BET)

NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 11: Missy Elliott attends Billboard Women In Music 2015 on Lifetime at Cipriani 42nd Street on December 11, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Lifetime)

NEW YORK, NY – JULY 11: Missy Elliot at Dinner Honoring Missy Elliot & Lil Kim Jue Lan Club on July 11, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

2020s

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 09: Missy Elliott attends Burberry Knight Bar Event in NoHo on November 09, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by The Hapa Blonde/GC Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 06: Missy Elliott performs onstage during the Lovers & Friends music festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on May 06, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage)