While some folks in need of a noticeable change as quarantine phases out will gravitate towards big chops, bright hair color, or new piercings a la Cardi B, others are looking for something less drastic. A temporary tattoo is a great way to scratch the itch for change while feeding one’s artistic side. It’s also a great way to test looks before taking the leap into permanent ink.

BodyMark by BIC Global Creative Director and celebrity tattoo artist Miryam Limpini has not only created some of our favorite ink for some of our favorite beauties (Jhene Aiko, Keke Palmer and Kehlani), but she’s seen her fair share of stunning ink work as well as her fair share of ink that needs work. One of the few Black women in the industry, she’s been making her mark (no pun intended) with her exceptional artistry.

Now, the heralded “Witchdoctor” of Los Angeles offers her expert tips on how to create beautiful and unique temporary tattoos on darker skin tones right at home.

Tip 1: Have fun with your art. “Embrace your own beauty and empower yourself with your own individuality!” she says. “Tattoos are such a personal art project, so I recommend taking inspiration and passion from your own life when deciding on a design.”

Tip 2: Don’t skip the prep. Pick the part of your body where you want to create the tattoo and clean the area very well. “Ink won’t stay on oily or sweaty skin, so make sure the skin is as dry as possible,” Lumpini offers.

Tip 3: Check out the trends. “Simple tattoos and outlines will always be easy and trendy, but don’t be afraid to try experimenting with bold colors and detailed, illustrative images.”

Tip 4: Remember that there are no rules: “The best part about BodyMark is that you have the freedom to express yourself in beautiful, unique ways without boundaries holding you back,” she continues. “Try combining a few stencils together to make new designs or just freehand your own creations.”

Tip 5: It’s all about the colors: According to Lumpini, both darker and lighter skin tones tend to have the same type of response to the pigments of the BodyMark products. Bold outlines and a lot of contrast in the artwork look great on the skin. In order to create a bolder outline, angle the top and use more pressure as you continue with the stroke of the marker. For contrast, she says try putting a lighter color down right next to a darker color, like pink and blue.