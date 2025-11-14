Why Mini Twists Might Be Your Key To Hair Growth This Winter

Tanya Constantine / Getty Images

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Let’s be honest. Most people believe wearing braids is the key to unlocking hair growth. After all, your strands are tucked away, and over-manipulation is a non-factor. However, once some folks undergo the take-down process, they find themselves left with a damaged mane. Essentially, the beloved protective style turns out to be counterproductive.

As the search for the ideal protective style continues, some folks believe they have finally found the right one. Insert the foundation of a fluffy twist-out: mini twists. The alternative has been revered for its quick installation process and lightweight feel, boasting little to no scalp tension. Additionally, the twisting technique helps lock in moisture, which keeps your strands hydrated and minimizes breakage and split ends.

Mini twists are tea, especially for folks who live active lifestyles and prefer a short-term option. While the style continues to grow in popularity, consulting with your stylist remains the best choice before booking your appointment. Stylists can offer recommendations that are best suited for your hair texture.

Ladosha Wright, Revair’s resident expert, trichologist, and salon owner, is well-versed on the wonders of mini twists. Below, she tells ESSENCE all about the style and shares tips for length retention.

Why are people opting for mini twists instead of braids?

“Mini twists offer versatility without the long hours (or high costs) associated with braid styles,” says Wright. “They’re quicker to install, more budget-friendly, and still deliver plenty of creative styling options. Mini twists also offer the same convenience of braid styles, more time for rest, exercise, and fun.”

Can mini twists grow out your hair?

Most people believe that protective styles are responsible for hair growth, but that belief is a mere myth. “Mini twists can not grow your hair,” says Wright. “Hair growth is regulated by hormones and other internal mechanisms that hairstyles can’t.”

Remember, protective styles shield your strands from overmanipulation and environmental stressors. However, practicing healthy haircare habits—from focusing on scalp care to keeping your hair properly hydrated—before, during, and after your style can help with length retention. For optimal hydration, Wright recommends “lightweight products that soften hair, refresh the scalp, and help strands maintain their pliability.”

How long do mini twists last?

Unlike other protective styles lasting six to eight weeks, mini twists are in a different league. “Mini twists on most textured hair are good for up to two weeks,” says Wright. “As a cosmetologist specializing in trichology, I highly recommend the two-week time frame for mini twists because matting and locking are always the unwanted results for those not seeking to lock their hair.”

What is the best way to protect mini twists at night?

“The best way to protect mini twists at night is to tie them down with a satin scarf or a ‘Du-Rag’ for friction control, cuticle care, and style longevity,” advises Wright. “Tying mini twists down at night reduces the friction,” she continues. “The result is a smooth satin surface that minimizes snagging against bedding, preserving the neatness of each twist.”

While most folks believe that reaching for a bonnet is a no-brainer, Wrights says that using the popular accessory is a crucial mistake. “The loose movement inside the bonnet causes the cuticle protein layer to rub against itself, leading to frizz, unraveling, and roughening,” says Wright. “The elastic headband of a bonnet often rubs against the hairline, which can result in dryness, irritation, and breakage along the edges.”