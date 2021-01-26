Mindful Glow

Everyone always wants a fresh start in January, so we all focus on resolutions, diets and restrictions. This year, we invite you to set a new intention. Shift your focus to wellness for your body and your mind.

When it comes to beauty and health, creating positive habits can help you improve your overall quality of life. Here are a few ideas and products from Nordstrom to reimagine what it means to start your new year off right.

Detox. Don’t panic, we don’t mean your diet. We are talking about your hair. Revive and revitalize your strands while detoxifying and soothing your scalp for optimal health. Choose a product like Scalp Revival by Briogeo, this fabulous charcoal and coconut oil-infused shampoo draws impurities from your scalp while strengthening your roots and hair.

Brighten. Greet each day with an affirmation of your awesome-ness. Look into the mirror and say something like, “I love myself, I am a strong, beautiful and unique individual.” Then show off your inner radiance with a skin brightener like Universal C Skin Refiner Serum by BeautyStat, this age-defying vitamin C treatment is the perfect complement to this morning ritual.

Stretch. Moving your body every day is a great goal, but that doesn’t mean you have to endure a rigorous cardio workout that leaves you wiped out. Try a simple stretching or yoga routine that will give you flexibility, mobility and strength. And be sure to add a collagen peptides supplement, like this one by Vital Proteins, to help support bone and joint health.

Hydrate. When you drink 8 glasses of water a day, you can boost your immune system and allow your body to run more efficiently. But don’t forget to hydrate and nurture your skin as well. Keep it soft, smooth and moisturized with a nourishing lotion in a luxe, indulgent scent like Ghanaian Coconut + Moroccan Almond Butter by 54 Thrones.

Sustain. You already recycle and sip through re-usable straws, but maybe it’s time to explore sustainability in your makeup. From biodegradable packaging to cruelty-free formulas, clean beauty brands like Kosas are free of sulfates, phthalates, parabens and chemicals as well as common allergens like eggs, nuts and soy—and their Tinted Facial Oil is a an absolute must have!

