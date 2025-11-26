Meet The Hairstylists Behind Former First Lady Michelle Obama’s Most Iconic Looks

Courtesy of Ben Soloman

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Former First lady Michelle Obama’s new book, The Look, is more than a visual archive. It’s a celebration of Black womanhood, the evolution of personal style, and the power of showing up authentically in every chapter of life. For Black women everywhere, her hair has long been a symbol of identity, freedom, and quiet rebellion. From chipress-and-curls to box braids, her choices have sparked conversations across culture and redefined what representation can look like at the highest levels.

Behind these defining moments are hairstylists Njeri Radway and Yene Damtew, two Black women whose artistry helped shape the images that continue to inspire a generation.

In the below joint Q+A, they talk with ESSENCE about the emotional weight of their work, the cultural significance of Black hair, and how they hope their stories encourage the next wave of stylists coming behind them.

ESSENCE: When you first heard about The Look, what went through your mind?

Njeri Radway: I was shocked initially and then humbly honored to be included in such a historic artifact that will be passed down from generation to generation. One could only dream.

Yene Damtew: I was definitely excited. As a Black woman and hairstylist, I think it’s important for us to understand how much hair reflects who we are as individuals.

This book celebrates how beauty and identity are intertwined. What does that recognition mean to you?

NR: It means the world to me. The little Black girl inside me is jumping for joy because representation was always important to her. Seeing someone who looks like you matters.

YD: Beauty and identity are deeply connected for all people. I’m proud to be part of a historic body of work that shows how our hair allows us to express ourselves freely.

Hair is culture, community, and care. How has working with Mrs. Obama deepened that understanding?

NR: Our hair is our identity. Helping my clients move confidently through the world is an honor.

YD: The significance comes from how women respond to seeing Michelle in braids, curls, blowouts. It reinforces that they are seen.

What moment behind the chair reminded you your work is bigger than the style?

NR: Those moments happen often. Some clients decompress in silence and you can literally see them get lighter. That’s when I know it’s more than hair.

YD: Every client reminds me that the real job is helping someone feel beautiful from the inside out.

How do you balance looking “polished” while staying authentic?

NR: As someone who has worn natural hair my entire life, I encourage clients to embrace how their hair grows. Any style can be polished.

YD: Polished should mean well-maintained. Not straight. We need to redefine that standard for ourselves.

What does ownership look like for you as artists and culture shapers?

NR: Full financial autonomy and the power to drive systemic change in the beauty industry.

YD: Having a seat at the table and sharing our experiences honestly so the next generation can grow and rise.

What lessons have you learned about staying authentic in an industry that tries to define beauty?

NR: Stay true to yourself and do not conform to constructs that were never made for us.

YD: You must decide what beauty means to you. Our light comes from within, and that’s what people truly see.

What advice do you have for young Black women entering this industry?

NR: Take the risk. Stay dedicated. Let the fear push you. Nothing happens overnight.

YD: Continuing education and soft skills will keep you in business long after trends fade.

What do you hope readers take away from your presence in The Look?

NR: That it is okay to just be and show up confidently without apology.

YD: That anything is possible when you stand firmly in your decisions.

When you think about your legacy, what impact do you hope to leave?

NR: I want Black women to continue pushing the envelope and taking up space. We are the blueprint.

YD: I hope my legacy is helping women feel their best and reminding them that they are not captive to any beauty standard.