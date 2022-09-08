Michael Strahan Launches The Newest Grooming Solution On The Market

Courtesy of Brand

It’s no secret that Michael Strahan is multifaceted. From being an Emmy Award-winning TV personality to being ingrained in the NFL Hall of Fame, there’s no doubt that Strahan strives to be the best in whatever he does. His latest career move marks his first crossover into skincare. Through a partnership with Evolved By Nature, a biotechnology company, Strahan has created Michael Strahan Daily Defense.

As a man with many places to be, Strahan understands the importance of taking on the day with confidence. After launching his eponymous lifestyle brand for the needs of the modern with a busy, on-the-go lifestyle in 2015, Strahan offered an innovative solution for men’s fashion. Now, Strahan has chosen skincare to evolve the brand’s offering.

Evolved By Nature, the supporting partner of Strahan’s skincare launch, developed Activated Silk™ biotechnology from natural silk protein for healthier looking skin and it became one of the key ingredients in the first collection of Michael Strahan Daily Defense. Not only is the polypeptide solution designed to help naturally boost the skin barrier, it’s also an eco-friendly alternative formula that doesn’t contain harmful synthetics such as petroleum and liquid plastics. Ultimately, the new collection consists of five products designed to help men feel confident in their skincare and shaving routines.

“Taking care of your skin is an important component of developing a daily routine,” Strahan stated in the release. “Michael Strahan Daily Defense grew out of my own need for a quality, hassle-free daily skincare regimen that really works.” The debut collection includes a face and beard wash, shaving lotion, moisturizer, after-shave products, and beard oil.

Michael Strahan Daily Defense will be available nationwide at CVS Pharmacy locations and on cvs.com starting this month.