Are There Menopause-Safe Skin Procedures?

FG Trade/Getty Images

We’ve all heard the buzz around the “mommy makeover.” For one, Rihanna confessed she’s all in for a post-partum breast lift, while liposuction remains the most in-demand surgery. But what about menopause? “We hear all the time that patients never thought they would have plastic surgery until menopause hit,” board-certified surgeon and president of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons Dr. Steven Williams tells ESSENCE.

With the anti-aging craze at its peak, adjusting to changes in your skin may leave you wanting to slow down time. “Menopause is a natural biological process that marks the end of a woman’s reproductive years, typically occurring between the ages of 45 and 55,” Williams says. “Patients can be surprised about changes in fat deposition around the hips or abdomen, loose and sagging skin, or even things like hair loss.”

Between the ages of 25 and 30, we begin to lose one percent of collagen per year, with a 20% decrease by the age of 45. As estrogen declines and hormones fluctuate, “these changes affect various aspects of the skin, including texture, elasticity, and hydration,” board-certified dermatologist Dr. Shino Bay Aguilera says. “Addressing these changes requires tailored cosmetic procedures that target specific architectural transformations [like menopause-induced bone loss and thin, more wrinkled skin] experienced by patients.”

Although aging is a natural process, and diet and exercise play a significant role in how we do it, finding menopause-safe skin procedures can help reclaim your age. “A variety of techniques can be employed, including energy devices like lasers and radiofrequency, microneedling, chemical peels, bio collagen stimulators––such as Sculptra and Hyperdilute Radiesse––and skincare formulations designed for menopausal skin,” Aguilera says. However, a new fat-replacement treatment called Renuva may be your best bet.

“Renuva is an injectable treatment that contains the same growth factors, collagen, and proteins that are naturally present in your body’s own fat,” Aguilera says, targeting the appearance of menopause-induced bone loss and changes in fat compartments. “Once injected, Renuva is gradually replaced by the body’s own fat over [the next] three to six months,” board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Haideh Hirmand adds. This means after it stimulates the body’s natural processes for fat regeneration, “it eventually disappears.”

Unlike traditional injectables, which can only add volume and last up to two years, the fat-replacement treatment has a lifespan of up to 10 years. “With menopausal changes, a good deal of the repair and transition is done using nonsurgical treatments,” Hirmand says. “Renuva fits well for post-menopausal treatments because it can enhance volume and improve tissue quality.” Skin procedures are designed to empower the patient to make personal decisions about their body. Which is why, as Aguilera says, “Renuva is appealing for those seeking natural-looking and long-lasting tissue augmentation.”