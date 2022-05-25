Courtesy of Brand

Memorial Day is less than a week away, which means we’re also approaching an extended weekend, the first cookouts of the summer, trips to the beach and holiday discounts. While you plan out your three-day weekend, we’ve taken it upon ourselves to peruse through the Memorial Day sales to bring you the best deals. In fact, we’ve located where to shop online for the finest luxury fragrances on the market at greatly reduced prices.

Finding a fragrance is just as important as finding the right products for your skincare routine. Your chosen scent walks in and out of each day with you and is often the first sensation that others remember and associate you with. To say the least, a quality fragrance is worth investing in as it’s the final complimentary touch to any look you put together.

Starting on May 26th, So Avant Garde, one of the internet’s leading luxury fragrance destinations, will run a sitewide promotion for 25% off of all products through May 31st. Whether you crave to smell like tropical beaches by the Arabian Sea, Italian bergamot or French daffodils, this sale has got you covered with the most excellent options from the best fragrance brands at a great price.

Ahead, shop our edit filled with our favorite luxury fragrances that are included in So Avant Garde’s Memorial Day sale.

Please note that listed prices do not reflect the promotional discount.